What Is Email Marketing? And How to Do It

Learn how a well-executed email campaign has the potential to help you meet your marketing goals, along with best practices to help get you started.
Email marketing is a form of digital marketing that uses email to connect with potential customers, raise brand awareness, build customer loyalty, and promote marketing efforts.
In the realm of online marketing, email marketing is commonly considered a low-cost but high-impact tool that can increase customer engagement and drive sales. As a result, it is often a cornerstone of many digital marketing strategies created today.
In this article, we’ll examine email marketing’s efficacy and impact, find examples of it in action, and become acquainted with key terms. You will also find a list of email marketing best practices, common email marketing platforms, and suggested online courses to help you get started today.
Email marketing has the potential to improve your marketing efforts. Read on to learn how and learn some of the key terms email marketers use daily.
Email is one of the most popular modes of online communication. Experts predict users worldwide will send nearly 350 billion emails daily in 2023 [1]. They anticipate that number will grow to 376.4 billion by 2025 [2].
The ability to reach large numbers of potential customers with just a click makes email a relatively cheap digital marketing tool with a potentially high impact. The data backs this up. For instance, one 2020 study of worldwide marketers found that the average return on investment (ROI) for email marketing is $36 USD for every dollar spent [2].
Nonetheless, the ROI for email marketing is different for every industry. Research shows that the average ROI per dollar spent for four different industries is as follows:
Retail, economics, and consumer goods: $45 USD
Marketing, PR, and advertising agency: $42 USD
Software and technology: $36 USD
Media, publishing, events, sports, entertainment: $32 USD [2]
Whatever the industry, it is clear that email marketing offers a potential return worth many times the initial investment.
If you have an email account, you likely encounter some form of email marketing. Typical examples of email marketing include:
Email newsletters that inform recipients about upcoming events, such as at a gallery, eatery, or concert venue
Emails promoting holiday sales, such as Diwali or Christmas sales
Emails sent after a purchase (also known as transactional email) offering a discount on a future purchase
Digital marketers use a variety of terms to describe the email marketing process. This glossary includes some key terms you should know:
Acceptance rate: The percentage of messages received by recipients’ email servers.
Bounce rate: The percentage of messages not received by recipients’ email servers.
Open rate: The percentage of emails opened by recipients. An email campaign’s open rate is one of the key metrics for determining its success. The higher the open rate, the better.
Subject line: The text in a recipient’s inbox describing the email. Subject lines should be intriguing and relevant to recipients.
Call-to-action (CTA): A link or button that connects to a download or website, such as a product page, blog post, or scheduling page.
Conversion rate: The number of recipients who follow through with a CTA by clicking a link or making a purchase, such as when a recipient clicks on a link to your website.
Click-through rate (CTR): The percentage of recipients who click on a CTA in an email.
IP warming: The practice of gradually sending an increasing number of emails to a recipient to establish your IP address.
Opt-in/opt-out: To subscribe (opt-in) or unsubscribe (opt-out) from an email list.
Nurture sequences: Automated emails are sent when someone signs up for your email list. Nurture sequences foster customer engagement and help push customers further along the marketing funnel.
A well-executed email marketing campaign can potentially engage previous customers, attract new ones, and help you meet your marketing objectives. To pull this off, you must create a thoughtful email campaign that strategically attracts potential customers with relevant and well-timed messages.
As you are working on creating your email marketing campaign, keep the following tips in mind:
A subject line catches the reader’s attention and prompts them to open the message, whilst the content of the message elaborates on your value proposition and urges readers to act.
The high volume of daily emails means that competition is high in recipients’ inboxes—a stellar subject line can help you stand out from the crowd. The average open rate for branded emails across all industries is only 21.5 per cent [3], highlighting just how critical this is.
Standout subject lines are intriguing and relevant to those who open them. Some ways to improve your subject lines include:
Clearly state a promotion. (“Get 15% off Your Next Purchase”)
Create a sense of urgency. (“Hurry! Our 30% Off Diwali Sale Ends in 24 Hours”)
Evoke a sense of curiosity. (“Ice Skating in the heat?”)
Highlight a specific time period. (“Still Have Christmas Preparations To Do? We’re Here to Help.”)
Personalise it. (“Kabir, Your Subscription Has Almost Expired!”)
The structure is vital to any writing, especially for marketing emails.
Effectively structuring the content of your message will allow you to immediately articulate your value proposition to your reader so you don’t waste their time. One study estimates the average time a recipient spent reading branded emails in 2021 to be just 10 seconds [4]. You might only have seconds to get your message across.
To optimise this brief time, make sure that your email is well-structured. Some ways to optimise the little time you have with your reader include:
Put the most important information at the top of your email, such as the promotion you most want them to see
Make it scannable so readers can easily find the information they need
Keep text at a minimum and use links to redirect readers to longer pieces, such as blog posts referenced in the email
Include CTAs, such as links, throughout your piece
Make sure you include a clear CTA at the end to direct those who have scrolled through the whole email
A fine line exists between eye-catching and distracting. On the one hand, you want to create a dynamic visual design that attracts attention. Conversely, you want to make the design convey and highlight key information. A simple design is generally more effective than a more complicated one.
Some key considerations when designing a marketing email include:
Use three or fewer colours in your email. A reduced pallet will be eye-catching without being overly distracting.
Emphasise your logo and branding. You want the recipient to quickly know exactly who sent it and where they can go to get your product.
Visually emphasise CTAs.
Optimise your message for mobile devices. Many people check their email through their smartphones, so it is critical they can view your messages on any device.
You must only email individuals who have purposefully opted to receive them for several reasons. Firstly, whilst purchasing lists of email addresses from third-party sellers is technically possible, this practice is often forbidden from many marketing platforms.
Secondly, in some cases, sending marketing emails to individuals who’ve opted out of receiving them may be illegal. In India, the Information Technology Act 2000 governs what companies do with personal data, including consent, disclosures, and privacy policies.
Finally, emailing people who don’t expressly want marketing messages isn’t efficient. While it may seem like sending as many emails as possible can help you reach your marketing goals, email marketing is most effective when you target it to a specific audience. Rather than emailing people who don't want them, it makes more sense to advertise your product or service to those who have already expressed an interest.
In many ways, email marketing is all about timing. Sometimes, sending the right message at the right time is the best strategy to improve customer engagement and meet your marketing goals.
As a form of digital marketing, email marketing benefits from being easily automated. Marketing automation allows you to send automated emails to a targeted audience. Use automation to send targeted emails at certain times of the year, such as during the holidays, or create automated nurture sequences.
Automated nurture sequences help keep recipients engaged by automatically sending relevant emails that maintain brand awareness and guide them through your marketing funnel.
One of the benefits of digital marketing is that you regularly receive data on the efficacy of your campaigns. As you further develop your marketing campaign, this data can be invaluable to finding more efficient approaches to reaching your target audience.
Email marketing platforms allow you to keep track of important data, such as your open rate, CTR, and conversion rate. Furthermore, many of them also allow you to run A/B tests, which compare the performance of two campaigns to identify the most effective one.
Routinely analysing your data and conducting tests will help you improve the performance of your overall email marketing campaign.
You’ll find many email marketing tools and platforms available online. As you implement your marketing strategy, these platforms can help you design personalised emails, manage customer email addresses, and send automated emails to increase your impact.
Some popular email marketing platforms include:
Pepipost
Mailcot
Pabbly
Moosend
Whatever your marketing goals, you can use marketing platforms to help implement your email marketing strategy.
Gain in-demand technical skills to help you better analyse your marketing campaigns with the Google Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certificate on Coursera. The course covers important topics for email marketers, including how to engage customers, measure campaign performance, and skills you need for entry-level jobs.
Alternatively, a well-executed email marketing campaign has the potential to lead to future marketing success. Prepare for a career in marketing with a flexible online marketing course, like The Strategy of Content Marketing from UC Davis or Digital Marketing from the University of Illinois.
Statista. "Number of sent and received e-mails per day worldwide from 2017 to 2025, https://www.statista.com/statistics/456500/daily-number-of-e-mails-worldwide/." Accessed February 21, 2023.
Statista. "Email marketing ROI worldwide 2020, by industry, https://www.statista.com/statistics/804656/email-roi-perception/" Accessed February 21, 2023.
Campaign Monitor. "Ultimate Email Marketing Benchmarks for 2022: By Industry and Day, https://www.campaignmonitor.com/resources/guides/email-marketing-benchmarks/." Accessed February 21, 2023.
Statista. “Average time people spend reading brand emails from 2011 to 2021, https://www.statista.com/statistics/1273288/time-spent-brand-emails/.” February 21, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.