International Marketing: Career Guide (2024)

Want a global career? Learn about the benefits and principles of international marketing, find out what these marketers do, and learn how to get into the field.
If promoting products or services in new global markets sounds interesting, consider an international marketing career. This growing field offers various exciting job opportunities in different countries. You can be a market research analyst, brand manager, marketing director, and more.
This guide explores how international marketing differs from domestic marketing and explains the benefits of expanding to global markets. You'll discover several vital principles of international marketing, learn what international marketers do, and find out how you can pursue this exciting career.
Marketing involves enticing people, groups, or organisations to buy products or services. International marketing consists of expanding to global markets. To better understand international marketing, learn to distinguish it from domestic marketing.
When a company engages in domestic marketing, all of its marketing activities fall within the borders of one country. Employees working for the company all follow the same marketing policies and procedures. They also use the same currency and usually speak the same language when conducting business.
When a company engages in international marketing, the scope of marketing activities expands from the home country to multiple countries. International marketing involves different languages, currencies, and cultures, so each country's marketing policies and procedures will likely differ.
Before expanding to global markets, companies must prepare to invest more time and money than they would if expanding in their home country. Companies must also consider:
Access to technology
Buying habits of people in the community
Costs associated with expansion
Market trends
Foreign markets
International trade
Cultural differences
Consumer behaviour
The level of influence governments have over businesses
Advancements in producing and delivering products and services have made global expansion possible for more businesses. International marketing benefits companies by allowing them to expand their customer base, which may result in more significant profit margins. Expanding to other countries also helps companies stay solvent if the economy in one country falters. More benefits of international marketing can include:
A chance to sell products or services that are no longer selling in a company's home market
An opportunity to boost the company brand or reinvent it
Less competition for a product or service
New sources of financing
In addition to helping companies, international marketing can also benefit new communities. Examples of community benefits may include:
Better cultural and social relationships between countries
Improved living standards for members of the community
Increased economic growth and tax revenue
More jobs available
Companies that succeed globally often follow several basic guidelines, regardless of location. The following are some principles of international marketing.
Know your customer.
Be ready to alter your product or service to fit the customer's needs.
Be willing to change how you package a product to suit the market better.
Adapt your message if needed.
Make use of local resources, especially people.
Be consistent with pricing across global markets.
Make sure the impact of international marketing on the community is constructive.
Give back to new communities through charity or volunteering.
As an international marketer, you would promote and sell a company's products or services globally. Before global expansion, you'd need to learn as much as possible about a new community, its citizens, its government, and how it conducts business.
You can work as an international marketer in retail, energy, pharmaceuticals, or technology industries. No matter your position, you'll likely work from an office. However, you may work from more than one since you're often required to travel. You may also explore new communities and interact with locals as part of your research.
To be successful in international marketing, you'll need specific workplace and technical skills.
Workplace skills that can benefit you as an international marketer include:
Analytical thinking
Attention to detail
Creativity
Curiosity
Empathy for others
Good verbal and written communication
Leadership
Organisational skills
Problem-solving abilities
Good technical skills to have as an international marketer include:
Copywriting and editing skills
Experience in web design
Experience with project management software
Digital marketing abilities
Experience in social media marketing
Knowledge of data analytics
Knowledge of HTML
SEO/SEM skills
Specific work tasks in international marketing are common across many different positions. Some of the duties you might have include:
Conducting thorough research involving foreign markets and cultures
Designing brochures or catalogues to market products or services
Creating and following marketing budgets
Advising on the development of products or services
Consulting with sales managers
Analysing consumer trends and making sales forecasts
Creating marketing campaigns
Handling contracts and other essential documents
If you decide to pursue international marketing, several steps can make the process easier. You can earn a degree, gain marketing experience, build your network, and consider professional certification.
Getting a degree is the best way to prepare for a career in international marketing. Common areas of study include:
Advertising
Business
Business administration
Business management
Digital marketing
Marketing
Market research
Public relations
Sales management
To enter the marketing field, you typically need a degree, and depending on your desired career, you can pursue a master's degree or a PhD. These degrees allow you to specialise in a particular area of international marketing, like brand management or marketing strategy. Additional educational avenues for an international marketing career include enrolling in a study-abroad programme or applying for an international marketing internship.
To gain experience for a career in international marketing, it's wise to start with an entry-level position in a local marketing firm or department. A position like marketing assistant or marketing coordinator can help you build your skills to attain your career goals.
Whether going to university or working, use every opportunity to build a professional network. New connections may help you advance your career in the future. To build a professional network, try these strategies:
Form good relationships with university professors, advisors, and coworkers.
Do your best to impress employers while working.
Create profiles on professional social media websites.
Join professional organisations and societies.
Attend job fairs and other career-related events.
Professional certificates show employers you're willing to go the extra mile to land a position. A certificate helps develop or strengthen career skills faster than a degree program. Certificates can be completed at various times, from weeks to months. Gaining a relevant certificate may improve your job prospects in international marketing. You can find numerous Professional Certificates on Coursera to enhance your CV:
To decide whether to pursue a career in international marketing, it helps to know the salaries of different roles. Here are some examples of international marketing positions and their average annual salaries in India. These figures represent base pay before any bonuses or profit-sharing.
Global marketing coordinator: ₹11,47,539 [1]
Global marketing analyst: ₹8,80,000 [2]
Global marketing director: ₹10,41,988 [3]
Global brand manager: ₹27,00,000 [4]
To learn more about this exciting career, consider taking an international marketing course or a group of courses. The International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialisation on Coursera involves five classes taught by professors at Yonsei University in Korea. This Specialisation covers key global marketing concepts and various market sectors, from health care and hospitality to sports and entertainment. You'll earn a certificate to share with future schools or employers.
