7 Internship Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

When you have an internship interview lined up, you might wonder what interview questions you’ll be asked. To help, we have a list of the most common internship interview questions and suggested responses.
The hiring manager or team will likely ask you to tell them about yourself as a warm-up question. While it’s a general question with many possible responses, you should talk about your current degree programme, your year, and the career you plan to pursue.
The majority of this response should focus on your education and plans. However, add a detail or two about your hobbies and interests at the end of your answer.
To answer this question, consider what goals you expect to achieve during the internship. Using those goals, explain what skills you want to learn and how this opportunity will help you grow your career while helping the community or the industry.
Include company-specific information here, like how your personality and values will fit perfectly with the corporate culture, or discuss a recent award the company won and how you’d like to learn the award-winning skills.
To find company-specific information, review the company website, blog, social channels, and news sources for any events they may be celebrating.
State a career goal that you plan to achieve in five to 10 years related to the internship. Include a series of small steps leading to your ultimate long-term goal. Conclude your response by explaining why the goal is important to you and how the internship is the first step towards achieving it.
During an internship interview, you’ll likely be asked to discuss your skills and how they align with the internship. To prepare for this question, review the job description. You will find a list of ideal skills for the internship. Highlight the skills that you have and support your statements with your experiences.
Be sure to mention your technical skills, which can be tied to your classwork, and your workplace skills like communication, collaboration, and ambition.
When recruiters ask this, they want to know that you can work effortlessly with others. You could mention working on a team project for a class or a previous job or how you collaborate when you volunteer. Explain the projects or situations and their positive outcomes.
To answer this question, state your problem and avoid blaming anyone for causing it. This question is meant to assess your ability to adapt. The challenge can be small or big if you explain your actions to overcome it and improve the situation. Ideally, the challenge will include others instead of an individual challenge you overcame.
The hiring team wants to hear that you’re an intern with drive. You can mention when you led a class project or problem you identified and worked to improve. Be sure to include how you took the right actions to lead the group to success.
When asked if you have any questions, always have a few in mind to ask so they can see your genuine interest in learning more about the company, the position, and your future coworkers.
Here are questions you can ask:
Are there opportunities for full-time work upon successful completion of this role?
What are the day-to-day responsibilities of this internship role?
How would you describe the company culture?
What does your onboarding process look like?
How is this position evaluated?
When reviewing the interview questions, try understanding what the employers want in an intern. Here are some preferred qualities you can discuss during your interview.
Teamwork is a requirement in today’s workforce. Try to weave examples that exemplify your collaboration skills during your internship interview.
Hiring managers want to see that you can take the lead. A leader is about setting a positive example, suggesting improvements, and taking on work when you’re not asked to.
Employers want interns who take the initiative. If there’s a pending task or problem, help without being asked.
Ask your manager for additional work or suggest a task you’d like to take on when you’re ready for another assignment. This will show your employer that you have ambition.
Before your interview, take these steps to walk into the interview prepared confidently.
Take some time to research the company. Review the company website and review the company mission, values, and products. Explore its sustainability policy, outreach programmes, and volunteer opportunities as well. Examine the company’s social media account and note posts that may offer insight into its culture or values.
If you know someone at the company, consider meeting or chatting with them before the interview to learn about the company, its history, and the people who will conduct the interview.
Review the internship interview questions listed above and practice your responses. Jot down bullet points for each question on a notecard so that you can practice them repeatedly until you’re comfortable with your answers and delivery. Avoid sounding robotic or too rehearsed—let your answers flow naturally to demonstrate assurance. For each response, include substantial examples and thoughtful responses.
If you get stuck while preparing for or during the interview, think of PIE, which stands for “passionate, interested, and engaged.” Craft a response around these attributes for an authentic answer to any question.
Ask a friend or a parent to sit with you for a mock interview. During this practice interview, wear the professional clothes you plan to wear in the interview, including the shoes, so you can be comfortable on the day of the actual event, or change your wardrobe if necessary.
Go through the questions and ask your mock “interviewee” to give you feedback. Were you sitting upright in the chair? Were there questions that you stumbled over? Did you exhibit any nervous habits? Ask them these questions and apply their feedback to improve your responses and presence for the actual interview.
If you plan to rehearse alone, create flashcards or record yourself answering the interview questions so you can review the videos and improve your responses.
