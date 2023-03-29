What Is ITIL Certification?

ITIL is a global framework of best practices for IT service management focused on reducing risk, improving customer relations, and supporting IT environments. For IT professionals, an ITIL Certification can help demonstrate in-depth knowledge of the IT Service Management Lifecycle. Read on to explore the ITIL certification, its benefits, and the path to ITIL certification.
ITIL, or IT Infrastructure Library, is an internationally accepted IT service delivery framework. The ITIL recommends best practices for IT service management (ITSM) to support the standardisation of various processes and stages in the IT lifecycle.
The ITIL started in the 1980s by the British government CCTA (Central Computer and Telecommunications Agency) as a way to establish standardised guidelines to avoid inconsistencies among the increasingly diverse IT architectures.
The earliest version of ITIL was known as Government Information Technology Infrastructure Management (GITIM) and focused on service delivery and technological support. Over the next 40 years, the framework was revised several times to meet IT administrators' needs adapting to newer IT management approaches.
ITIL recognises the importance of integrating ITSM with other business areas by focusing on seven guiding principles, as described by IFS Assyst:
Focus on value
Start where you are
Progress iteratively with feedback
Collaborate and promote visibility
Think and work holistically
Keep it simple and practical
Optimise and automate
The benefits of ITIL certification extend to both the individual and the IT environment. Consider these main advantages.
According to Global Knowledge, ITIL certifications are among the top five highest-paying IT certifications [1]. By taking the time to earn the certification, it establishes that you know how to take a systematic and professional approach to ITSM. Since ITIL is focused on value and streamlining ITSM efforts, employers will pay more for people who can help them save money by reducing operational costs.
ITIL-certified individuals can typically get roles as:
IT directors
IT managers
IT engineers
IT support engineers
Service delivery managers
Support analysts
IT project managers
IT business analysts
Your salary will vary depending on your role, level of experience, location, and the company you work for.
The ITIL framework helps IT administrators improve service timelines and customer satisfaction. The certification also educates you on best practices to increase visibility and flexibility in the IT environment.
ITIL 4 emphasises the importance of customer feedback. Understanding public perception of IT service delivery can help anticipate risks. At the same time, the ITIL framework is about integrating ITSM into the business culture. Improving collaboration across teams can break down silos, which also helps to reduce business risks.
The systematic approach of ITIL focuses on improving productivity while streamlining processes using best practices. ITIL 4, though, represents an overhaul aimed at helping ITSM to be more flexible. The certification encourages collaboration and communication, integrating Agile and DevOps practices and automating processes to improve outcome delivery.
In India and worldwide, the ITIL 4 certification process includes 4 levels: Foundation, Managing Professional (MP), Strategic Leader (SL), and Master.
This first stage in ITIL certification fosters awareness of key IT and digital service delivery concepts. This level:
Examines operations in modern IT and digital service organisations
Addresses how to increase value stream speed and efficiency
Explores the role of cultural or behavioural principles
Outlines commonly used service management terms and concepts
Building on the foundational certification, this stream goes deeper into the practical and technical knowledge to help management professionals such as:
Creating, delivering, and supporting IT-enabled services
Driving stakeholder value
Supporting high-velocity IT
Directing, planning, and improving successful IT-enabled workflows and teams
In this stream, there are 4 modules that must be completed:
ITIL Specialist: Create, Deliver & Support
ITIL Specialist: Drive Stakeholder Value
ITIL Specialist: High Velocity IT
ITIL Strategist: Direct, Plan, and Improve
The strategic leader stream focuses on helping IT professionals develop the skills needed to guide digital and IT strategy within their organisation. This stream has two modules that must be completed:
ITIL Strategist: Direct, Plan & Improve
ITIL Leader: Digital & IT Strategy
You can also access two specialised ITIL 4 certifications. These focus on emerging technologies, and no prerequisites are needed, so you can use them to gain a deeper understanding of ITIL principles as well as potentially open up new career opportunities:
ITIL 4 Specialist: Sustainability in Digital and IT: Focuses on understanding and managing the environmental effect of digital and IT services
ITIL 4 Specialist: Acquiring and Managing Cloud Services: Explores cloud technology and its use in business strategy
Making ITIL certification part of your career path can help set you apart from your peers in IT. To achieve the benefits of ITIL certification, you’ll need to study the modules and test your understanding.
Accredited training organisations run ITIL training courses in a variety of formats. This means you can complete ITIL certification courses via e-learning in a collaborative virtual learning environment, in-person classes, or self-study.
You’ll have to take a 40-question, 60-minute, closed-book, multiple-choice exam to earn your Foundation certification. A score of 26 out of 40 is considered passing.
After passing the Foundation certification, you can move to the Managing Professional certification. You must pass exams for four modules, each of which requires correctly answering 28 of 40 multiple choice questions on the 90-minute, closed-book exams:
ITIL 4 Specialist: Create, Deliver, and Support: This module focuses on the creation of services, and you must pass 28 of 40 multiple-choice questions on the 90-minute exam.
ITIL 4 Specialist: Drive Stakeholder Value: This module helps you learn how to work effectively with stakeholders.
ITIL 4 Specialist: High-velocity IT: This module focuses on the skills needed to work with digital products and services or highly automated environments.
ITIL 4 Strategist: Direct, Plan, and Improve: This module helps you learn the skills needed to improve organisation strategies and work with teams.
Strategic Leader exam
You can also earn the ITIL Strategic Leader certification after passing the Foundation exam. It consists of passing the following exams:
ITIL 4 Strategist: Direct, Plan, and Improve: This module helps you learn the skills needed to improve organisation strategies and work with teams.
ITIL 4 Leader Digital and IT Strategy module: This module helps leaders learn how to develop digital strategies throughout their organisation. and requires passing 21 of 30 multiple-choice questions on a 60-minute closed-book exam.
Anyone can take the two extension modules, which require passage of multiple-choice, timed exams.
Master exam
To complete this certification, you must have five years of relevant experience, submit a relevant proposal and work package that meets guidelines designed to demonstrate your expertise, and complete an interview with an ITIL assessment panel.
There is no expiration date on ITIL certification. However, you can gain more of the benefits of ITIL certification by continuing to build on your level of ITIL certification.
Taking an online Professional Certificate can be a great way to explore new skills, build your resume, and become job-ready in less than six months. To begin your career in IT, consider taking the Google IT Support Professional Certificate on Coursera. You will learn valuable IT skills such as delivering day-to-day IT support, installing new programs, troubleshooting existing bugs, and more.
1. Global Knowledge. “Global Knowledge 2022 IT Skills and Salary Report, https://www.globalknowledge.com/en-gb/-/media/global-knowledge/documents/reports/sks_it-skills-salary-reports-2022.pdf.” Accessed February 21, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.