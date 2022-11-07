What Is Agile? And When to Use It

Agile is an approach to project management that centres around incremental and iterative steps to completing projects. The incremental parts of a project are carried out in short-term development cycles. The approach prioritises quick delivery, adapting to change, and collaboration rather than top-down management and following a set plan.
In Agile processes, there is constant feedback, allowing for team members to adjust to challenges as they arise and for stakeholders an opportunity to communicate consistently. Though originally created for software development, the Agile approach is now widely used to execute many different types of projects and run organisations.
Contrast this with more traditional forms of project management. Traditional project management generally progresses linearly. Moving from planning, designing, implementation and closing stages happen after the previous stage is complete.
Agile is technical, not a methodology by itself, and is better thought of as a mindset in approaching how projects get done. It's not considered a methodology because Agile doesn't specify which exact tools and processes should be used.
Agile is, however, the umbrella term for many types of management methodologies. Scrum, Kanban, and Extreme Programming (XP) are each considered different Agile methodologies, though there are plenty more.
Though Agile is gaining popularity and has a host of advantages, it’s not without its challenges. Below are some of the benefits and drawbacks agile users faced, according to Digital.ai’s 2021 State of Agile Survey [1].
|Agile benefits
|Agile challenges
|Ability to manage changing priorities
|Organisations can resist change in adoption
|Increased project visibility
|Teams may use inconsistent practises
|Improved business/IT alignment
|Needs support of leadership and management
|Delivery speed/time to market
|Organisational culture can be at odds with agile values
|Project risk reduction & predictability
The tenets of Agile—adaptability, iteration, continuous delivery, and short time frames, among others—make it a project management style that’s better suited for ongoing projects and projects where certain details aren’t known from the outset. That means if a project doesn’t have explicit constraints, timelines, or available resources, it’s a good candidate for an Agile approach.
For example, designing and launching a new product might push a team against several unforeseen challenges. Having an Agile approach can mean the project already has the methodology in place to test products as often as needed, iterate quickly, and communicate changes with stakeholders.
Traditional project management approaches like Waterfall can be easier to plan and progress easier to measure. This can make projects with clearly demarcated constraints (like a strict budget or timeline), or projects where teams are expected to work independently of stakeholders, better suited for traditional approaches.
Agile grew from the minds of a group of software development project managers. Since then, it has continued to be popular in software development, but has expanded to many other industries as well. These include finance, IT, business, fashion, biotechnology, and even construction —amongst many others.
Not all projects fit neatly into one category or the other. For the projects that might benefit from elements of both a traditional approach and iterative approach, an Agile-Waterfall hybrid approach can make sense. This could mean, for example, that planning and design are done in Waterfall, but development is carried out in short development cycles, Agile-style.
There are several Agile methodologies and frameworks, each with its own pros and cons. Some are hybrids of multiple methodologies. Scrum is by far the most commonly used Agile methodology; Digital.ai found that 66 percent of Agile adopters used Scrum, with the next most-used methodology being ScrumBan, at 9 percent [1].
Scrum
Kanban
Lean
Crystal
Extreme Programming (XP)
Feature-Driven Development (FDD)
Domain-Driven Design (DDD)
Dynamic Systems Development Method (DSDM)
ScrumBan
Agile-Waterfall/Hybrid Agile
Scrum XP Hybrid
Agile scaling methods are used to implement Agile practices across multiple teams or entire organisations. There are several scaling methods, including the following:
Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)
Scrum of Scrums
Disciplined Agile Delivery (DAD)
Large Scale Scrum (LSS or LeSS)
Enterprise Scrum
Lean Management
Agile Portfolio Management (APM)
Nexus
Agile project management was established on four values and 12 principles. These values and principles are rooted in the Agile Manifesto, which was created in 2001 by 17 managers of software development [2]. Much of the philosophy that underpins the Agile Manifesto came about in reaction to what people perceived as the bottlenecks of software development processes at the time.
Individuals and interactions over processes and tools: While tools and processes are important, the Agile Manifesto prioritises the people behind them. Having the right people in place and empowering them to interact smoothly with each other can lead to successes that tools by themselves won’t be able to.
Working software over comprehensive documentation: The creators of Agile believed that it was more important to get stuff done than get bogged down in the planning and documentation stages.
Customer collaboration over contract negotiation: Agile aims to maintain contact with them throughout the creation process instead of siloing stakeholders off from the project.
Responding to change over following a plan: Following a plan that doesn’t make sense to follow anymore can be counterproductive. Adaptation is central to the Agile philosophy.
The 12 principles define early and frequent delivery, simplicity, constant feedback, collaboration of interested parties, and individual support, amongst other principles, as the pillars of Agile project management [2].
Certifications in Agile project management can verify your knowledge of Agile as a whole or in specific Agile methodologies. Think about what skills you’ll likely use in your workplace and career before deciding on which certification to get.
Common Agile certifications include:
PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)
ICAgile Certified Professional (ICP)
AgilePM Foundation - APMG
You can also consider a certification in a specific framework. Scrum is the most commonly used Agile method, so a Scrum certification could be a good place to start. These include:
Certified ScrumMaster (CSM)
Professional Scrum Master (PSM)
Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)
Incorporating Agile into your workplace starts with getting to know the basics. With Google's Project Management Professional Certificate you'll learn in-demand PM skills, including the foundations of Agile Project Management.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(76,680 ratings)
1,046,220 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
course
This is the fifth course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will explore the history, approach, and philosophy of Agile ...
4.8
(8,186 ratings)
256,400 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum
Digital.ai. "15th Annual State of Agile Report, https://info.digital.ai/rs/981-LQX-968/images/RE-SA-15th-Annual-State-Of-Agile-Report.pdf." Accessed February 28, 2022.
Agile Manifesto. "Manifesto for Agile Software Development, https://agilemanifesto.org/." Accessed February 28, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.