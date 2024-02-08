What Is a Marketing Plan? And How to Create One

Let’s learn about a marketing plan, how it helps businesses and the steps for building your own.
A marketing plan is a document that a business uses to execute a marketing strategy. It is tactical, and, as later sections of this article explore, it typically includes campaign objectives, buyer personas, competitive analysis, key performance indicators, an action plan, and a method for analysing campaign results.
In general, a marketing plan serves several purposes:
Streamline and organise marketing efforts
Guide businesses and their marketing teams through a sequence of marketing activities
Determine how to measure a campaign's success
Effectively allocate the marketing campaign budget
A business might develop a marketing plan for a specific need, campaign, or goal within its larger mission. Here are some examples:
Launching a new product or service
Carrying out campaigns through different marketing channels, including social media, email marketing, print media, TV, or offline events
Implementing paid advertising
Measuring marketing efforts over specific periods, such as every quarter, six months, or year
In researching a marketing plan, you may come across the related concepts of marketing strategy and business plan. Think of all three as written roadmaps for developing your business. You'll find similarities among them, including your business objectives and information on your target market. Still, as we've laid out in the chart below, there are some important differences to know as you build these roadmaps.
|Business plan
|Marketing strategy
|Marketing plan
|What is it?
|Overview of a business in its entirety
|Overview of a business’s long-term marketing vision
|Describes the concrete actions and tactics that a business uses to execute a marketing strategy and meet objectives
|What does it contain?
|Includes the business model, operational details, target customers, competitors, value proposition, brand identity, products, and sales
|Includes objectives, marketing goals, target markets, competitive analysis, and value for customers
|Includes marketing campaign goals, key performance indicators, buyer personas, competitive analysis, action plan, and method of results analysis
|How is it used?
|Can serve as the foundation of business development efforts and means of generating investor funds or loans
|Can guide marketing efforts at large and be the basis for each version of the marketing plan
|Can center on an individual marketing campaign and be adapted for future campaigns
Review these roadmaps periodically to measure the success of your marketing and business efforts.
The following sections describe the components of a solid marketing plan and the steps to building each one. Develop each section in the order listed, and use insights from each section to guide your process in the following ones. Once you complete all the sections, review your plan for areas that need refining.
Here, you will write a summary, usually a few paragraphs at maximum, to introduce the following sections. In a few paragraphs, orient readers to the following:
General information about the business, such as its mission, past accomplishments and setbacks, and brand identity
Information specific to the marketing campaign driving this plan and how it will advance or improve upon past marketing efforts
You might choose to compose this section after you've written and refined the marketing plan.
From your marketing strategy and business plan, state the marketing campaign's goals with specificity and data-driven metrics. For example:
Specify 'Get more email subscribers' as 'Increase email subscribers by 50 per cent by next quarter'.
'Generate more online purchases' could be specified as 'Drive traffic from paid Facebook ads to a sales page and increase the site's conversion rate from 2 to 5 per cent.
KPIs are the specific metrics you'll monitor to measure the success of your marketing efforts. Determining KPIs to continually optimise your tactics, reduce inefficiencies, and steer your marketing campaign toward success is important.
KPI examples include:
The number of website visitors
The number of new email subscribers
The number of event registrants
The rate of converting leads into customers
Sales revenue figures
Refer to your marketing strategy and business plan to crystalise target market insights into detailed buyer personas. Based on your existing customers and extensive market research, you can think of a buyer persona as a fictional character you create. Building clear buyer personas helps to focus your marketing efforts and drive campaign results.
Answer these questions to get started:
What is this persona's demographic profile, including age, income, location, occupation, etc?
Where do they go to find information?
What keywords do they use to search?
How do they prefer to purchase products and services?
At what times of the day are they most likely active on social media or other marketing channels, online or offline?
What words, phrases, and questions do they use to describe their challenges and goals?
Use answers to tailor every detail of your marketing campaign to your buyer persona and guide potential customers toward an action, such as subscribing to your email list or purchasing.
Refer again to your marketing strategy and business plan to extract key information about how competing brands reach customers in your target market. Then, examine competitors' marketing strategies in more detail.
Here are three ways to generate marketing-specific information about competitors:
Use SEO tools like SEMRush to discover how your competitors leverage popular keywords, content, and ad copy to attract an audience.
Study competitors' social media accounts and note the content they post to engage followers.
Subscribe to competitors' email lists to learn how they market and sell to potential leads in their inboxes.
Your campaign's action plan should include the tactics and methods you'll use to market your products and services to potential customers.
Include the following information in your action plan:
The campaign budget and target date of completion
Key milestones you need to pass on your way to achieving the goals
The marketing channels you will use, offline and online
The kinds of content you will create and your schedule for delivering it
Organic and paid marketing activities
Your marketing plan should describe how you will monitor KPIs and analyse your campaign results at each milestone. That way, you can find out what's working and what's not and adjust your plan accordingly.
Set up analytic tools for your marketing channels, including your social media accounts, email system, website and landing pages, and event registration pages. You can also set calendar alerts based on your action plan for reviewing KPIs.
Which channels see the most traffic?
Which channels are converting at the highest rates?
How are individual pieces of content performing?
How efficiently is your budget performing?
Which metrics are improving, staying the same, or declining over time?
Remember: Having a solid marketing plan can make it possible to allocate your marketing budget effectively and streamline your marketing activities. By following the seven steps above, you may see improvements in your marketing efforts, from attracting more ideal customers to inspiring them to take action.
One way to become a skilled marketer is to take online courses and practise the latest strategies. Learn which web analytics tools are right for you, how to use them to analyse data and more in the Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Professional Certificate or with Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.