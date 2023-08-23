Your Career Guide on MarTech: How to Choose, Use, and Integrate

Discover more about MarTech in this guide on understanding what MarTech is, the types of MarTech jobs, and how to get started with marketing technology.
Marketing technology, or MarTech, describes the software marketers use to build, automate, track, and improve marketing efforts. The MarTech industry is growing rapidly, with an estimated worth of around $419 billion USD predicted by 2028 [1].
Consequently, new jobs and MarTech projects are emerging throughout India. However, because it's such a relatively new industry, it can take time to determine where to start. In this guide, you'll learn more about choosing and using marketing technology, how to integrate it into your business, and the various MarTech jobs and careers.
Marketing technology, or MarTech, is the use of technology to improve marketing campaigns and strategies. MarTech can include using software or machine learning, automating marketing tasks, and using data analytics to track and improve marketing performance.
Many different tools and platforms can help marketers better understand and reach their customers. Some popular examples of MarTech tools include:
Email marketing platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact
Social media management platforms like Hootsuite or Sprout Social
Marketing automation platforms like HubSpot or Marketo
Customer relationship management (CRM) software like Salesforce or Zoho CRM
Here are three trends that have helped increase the importance of MarTech.
1. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI): AI has been used more frequently to automate marketing tasks, allowing marketers to focus on other things.
2. The ease of cloud computing: Cloud computing makes storing and analysing large amounts of data easier and cheaper, essential for marketing to track performance and improve strategies.
3. The prevalence of big data. Big data is becoming more widespread as businesses collect more customer data. You can utilise this data to segment audiences, personalise messages, and track results.
A MarTech stack is a collection of software tools marketing professionals use to manage their work. The range of tools can cover content management, CRM, email marketing, and more. Regarding your MarTech stack, you'll want to have some key components that will benefit your business. Here’s a rundown of what you can include:
Marketing attribution software: This type of software helps you track and attribute conversions to specific marketing campaigns or channels. You can use this information to optimise future marketing efforts.
Email marketing: Email marketing software allows you to automate your email marketing campaigns, making staying in touch with customers and prospects easier. When choosing an email marketing platform, consider features like automation, A/B testing, and integrations.
Content management system: CMS helps you manage your website content by making it easy to add, edit, delete content, and track who made what changes. When choosing a CMS, consider factors like ease of use, scalability, and security.
Customer experience software: This software helps you to understand how customers interact with your website or product. By understanding customer behaviour, your business can improve and improve customer experiences. When choosing customer experience software, you'll want to consider features like live chat, customer surveys, and ticketing systems.
Customer relationship management software: CRM software helps you manage your customer relationships. CRM software can store customer contact information, track customer interactions, and automate tasks like sending follow-up emails or scheduling appointments. When choosing CRM software, consider useful features like contact management, lead management, and sales automation.
Search engine optimisation (SEO) tools: SEO tools can help you improve your visibility in search engines like Google and Bing. By optimising your website for search engines, your business can attract more site visitors. When choosing SEO tools, you'll want to consider features like keyword research, link building, and site audits.
Social media management: Social media management software makes posting content to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter easier. Social media management tools can track mentions of your brand on social media and engage with customers and prospects who mention them online. When choosing social media management tools, consider features like social listening and publishing schedules.
A MarTech professional manages and uses technology to market a company or product. Some MarTech professional duties may include:
Developing and implementing technology for marketing plans
Conducting market research
Choosing or creating marketing technology
Managing social media accounts
Manage and execute marketing technology projects
Evaluating new marketing technologies and recommending how to utilise them to achieve marketing objectives.
A firm understanding of marketing, technology, and how they work and change together can help you succeed in MarTech. Staying well-versed in all aspects of online marketing, having a keen eye for detail, and possessing strong project management skills can help you stay ahead of the curve and adapt as new trends emerge.
Here are some skills that can help you when working in marketing technology roles:
Ability to adapt
Creativity
Emotional intelligence
Interest in big data
Marketing skills
Organisational skills
Sales skills
Strong leadership skills
Tech skills
For MarTech positions, some roles may be heavily involved in the technical side, and others focus on the creative aspects of marketing. You could be a developer, an analyst, a project manager, or even a technology salesperson. Here are some MarTech roles available:
As a programme manager for MarTech, you'll oversee the development and implementation of marketing technology programmes. In this role, you'll work closely with marketing, sales, and IT teams to ensure you deliver programmes on time and within budget. You'll also develop training materials and support project managers during the rollout of new programmes.
Annual salary (IN): ₹21L [2]
Marketing technologists use technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing campaigns and initiatives. You'll work with marketers and IT professionals to ensure they use data correctly to achieve the desired results.
Annual salary (IN): ₹5,30,190 [3]
Marketing automation involves automating processes such as segmenting customers, generating leads, and managing campaigns. With marketing automation, you can target your audience more precisely, making your marketing efforts more effective. You can also save time by automating repetitive tasks, like email marketing. With the right tools, you can even measure the ROI of your marketing campaigns in real time.
Annual salary (IN): ₹7,58,506 [4]
A marketing analytics professional collects and analyses data to help inform marketing decisions. You’ll use data to understand how customers interact with a brand, what campaigns are most effective, and where opportunities exist for improvement.
Possessing strong analytical skills and experience working with data can help you succeed in this role. You’ll also need to communicate your findings to non-technical audiences effectively.
Annual salary (IN): ₹26L [5]
As a MarTech Scrum master, you lead and coordinate Scrum teams to deliver quality software and other products. You'll work with other Scrum masters, product owners, and developers, ensuring they complete each objective on time and within budget. In addition, you'll make sure the team adheres to the Scrum process and best practices.
Annual salary (IN): ₹16L [6]
A MarTech growth hacker uses marketing and technology to grow a company. In this role, you’re responsible for finding new and innovative ways to market and grow a company using technology.
Annual salary (IN): ₹7,33,000 [7]
Marketing operations roles work in managing and executing marketing campaigns. This may include planning, budgeting, execution, measurement, and more.
When done correctly, marketing operations can help you do the following:
Save time by automating repetitive tasks
Get better results from your campaigns by optimising performance
Make better decisions by tracking campaign performance data
Annual salary (IN): ₹9,48,871 [8]
Many different industries use MarTech, here are just a few examples:
Retail: Retailers use MarTech to help understand their customers better and target them with more relevant ads and offers.
Health care: Healthcare providers use MarTech to improve patient engagement and track outcomes.
Financial services: Banks and other financial institutions use MarTech to fight fraud, cross-sell, and improve customer service.
Travel: Airlines and hotels use MarTech to personalise the travel experience for their customers and improve loyalty programmes.
You want to get started in MarTech but are unsure where to start. Here's a look at some requirements regarding qualification, experience, jobs, training, and certification.
Degree: A bachelor's degree is the minimum requirement for many MarTech positions, ideally in a tech-based subject. However, depending on the specific job, you may be able to get into entry-level roles with enough relevant experience, especially if you can combine tech and marketing across your qualifications and skills.
Experience: Many entry-level MarTech jobs require previous experience in a related field, such as marketing or IT. However, with the proper knowledge and skills, you may find a job without any prior experience.
Target jobs: Many types of MarTech jobs exist, from entry-level positions to senior management roles. Some job titles include marketing analyst, business information manager, digital marketing manager, head of marketing technology, and marketing automation specialist. Find job specifications and the required application criteria to build your resume toward your target roles.
Training: Most MarTech jobs require previous training, either on the job or through formal online or in-person training courses. However, getting hired without formal training is possible if you have the correct skill set.
Certification: While not required for all MarTech positions, relevant certifications or courses, such as Marketing Technology Practitioner, can enhance yourself in the job market and show potential employers that you're serious about your career.
You'll find plenty of online resources if you're interested in learning more about MarTech. The great thing about MarTech is that it’s always changing and evolving. New tools and technologies are continually being developed, so opportunities exist for those willing to learn.
One way to get started is by taking a course on Coursera. You might consider the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate. This programme covers topics like the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce needed to gain the skills needed to land an entry-level job in this industry. The courses in this programme are 100 per cent online and available to beginners.
