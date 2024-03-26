How to Earn a Microsoft Excel Certification (+ Why You Should)

Discover what the Microsoft Excel Expert certification includes, how it can boost your career, and how to earn a certification.
Microsoft's software company offers Microsoft Excel certification to verify professionals’ competency using its Excel spreadsheet tool for various situations. Excel is one of several tools in the Microsoft 365 stack, along with Word and PowerPoint, and is used to store, organise, and track data sets with formulas and functions. Getting certified demonstrates that you have expert-level capabilities with this tool and are ready for jobs that require Excel expertise.
The full name for the certification is Microsoft Office Specialist: Microsoft Excel Expert (Office 2019). You might also see it referred to as MO-201. You must take the Microsoft Excel Expert (Office 2019) exam to get the certification. This exam is 50 minutes, consists of 25 questions, and covers several areas of Excel usage, including:
Managing workbook options and settings (15 to 20 percent of the exam)
Managing and formatting data (20 to 25 percent of the exam)
Creating advanced formulas and macros (30 to 35 percent of the exam)
Managing advanced charts and tables (25 to 30 percent of the exam)
The Microsoft Excel certification exam costs 100 USD in the United States.
Getting an Excel certification can benefit your career in several ways. It’s a globally recognised credential that can be advantageous in many fields, including accounting, finance, project management, marketing, technology, and education. Many industries in India use Excel for everyday operations, making this a valuable skill as a potential job candidate.
How long does it take to get Excel certified?
The time it takes to get Excel certified depends, in large part, on how much experience you already have with Excel and the frequency with which you prepare for the exam. According to Microsoft’s description of the Microsoft Office Specialist: Microsoft Excel Expert (Office 2019) certification, it’s meant to demonstrate that you have approximately 150 hours of instruction and hands-on experience with Excel.
If you’re ready to get an Excel certification, follow these steps to streamline your process.
Certiport is Microsoft’s official testing centre. Visit Certiport’s webpage to schedule your exam and select your preferred exam location. Be sure to schedule the exam with enough time to prepare. Create an account with Microsoft to access your Certification Dashboard.
While Microsoft does not offer an official practice test for the Excel certification, there are several sources of preparation materials you can access, including:
Microsoft’s Excel certification exam outline of skills measured
Microsoft’s Excel support documentation
Microsoft’s "sandbox" to demo the exam experience and get a feel for the kind of questions the exam includes
Microsoft’s certification support page
Courses and tutorials by other brands, like iPrep or Digisnare, on how to use Excel and prepare for the exam
Certiport’s learning resources and practice tests
The final step in getting your Microsoft Excel certification is to take the exam. You’ll receive pass or fail results within minutes of completing the exam and a breakdown of your performance in the different skill areas. The Excel exam is scored on a scale of 1 to 1,000. According to Microsoft’s exam documentation, passing scores vary from one exam to the next and will be available on your score report.
You’ll need to access your certification dashboard to see exam score reports and other information related to your certifications.
Taking online courses can be a great way to prepare for the Excel certification exam and build job-ready skills. Explore the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialisation on Coursera, which covers using Excel to work with basic formulas and functions, analyse and visualise data, and more.
