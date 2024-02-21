What Is a Recruiter?

A recruiter works to match qualified individuals with open positions at companies and other organisations. Learn about the skills, salary, and requirements of being a recruiter.
A recruiter is a professional who works to match qualified individuals with specific open positions at an organisation. It’s a recruiter’s job to review a candidate’s job experiences, negotiate salaries, and work with the hiring employers to ensure the fit works well for both parties. It’s also a recruiter’s job to stay on top of job trends, industry outlooks, and what qualities and skills companies look for when hiring new employees.
Recruiting is enlisting someone to take on a job or a particular set of responsibilities. A recruiter will work to find candidates for positions that need to be filled by appropriately skilled and talented employees. Recruiters help find job applicants and source candidates to fill in-demand positions in technology, finance, retail, professional services, education, government, and nonprofits.
These were the positions that recruiters worked to fill most, according to a 2018 LinkedIn report [1]:
DevOps engineer
Enterprise account executive
Front-end engineer
Sales development rep
Senior brand manager
Senior financial analyst
Senior software engineer
Senior tax associate
According to Glassdoor, the average annual base pay for a recruiter in India is ₹5,49,225 [2]. Recruiters may also get paid commission, which can amount to a lot of money, depending on the level and industry candidates are working in.
Many terms are pertinent to recruitment work. Below, you will find some frequently used terms to help you become familiar with the terminology used throughout a recruiter’s career.
|Term
|Definition
|Active candidate
|Someone who is actively seeking a new job
|ATS
|Applicant Tracking System, an automated technology solution that allows companies to keep track of a multitude of candidates and their applications through metrics and keyword searches
|Blind screening
|When the name and gender of an applicant is removed from an application when it’s screened for an opening
|Candidate pipeline
|A database a recruiter keeps of qualified candidates for various positions
|C-level / C suite
|Executive-level managers that have titles that mostly begin with “C,” such as chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), chief information officer (CIO), and chief operating officer (COO)
|HR generalist
|A human resources manager in a company that handles many of the employee experiences and needs, such as training, onboarding, and employee relations
|Job description
|A listing of the responsibilities and duties of a role
|Job posting
|A public announcement or ad for an open position or job written to attract potential candidates
|Requisition load
|A formal document from an organisation or department manager that outlines the justification for a new employee
|Talent
|A skilled candidate for a job
A recruiter’s tasks and responsibilities can vary depending on the company and the individuals that need to be matched. Some typical tasks and responsibilities of a recruiter include:
Writing and posting job openings
Finding and contacting potential job candidates
Pre-screening job candidates
Helping candidates write CVs
Presenting a candidate to an employer or hiring manager
Setting up interviews between candidates and employers
Negotiating salaries, responsibilities, and titles
Different types of recruiters work in various settings. These include:
In-house or corporate recruiters work for one company as a staff member, typically in human resources, and are responsible for filling open jobs. In-house recruiters may also collaborate with outside agency recruiters.
Agency recruiters work at a recruiting agency and work with various companies to fill open roles.
Executive recruiters work at an executive search firm to fill high-level executive positions—generally at the C-level or higher—at various companies.
Outplacement agency recruiters assist displaced workers who may have been downsized or laid off and need help polishing their CVs and skills.
Temp agency recruiters work for staffing agencies to fill the short-term needs of various companies. The needs can range from lower-level to higher-level positions that need to be filled. Sometimes, the candidates are employees of the temp or staffing agency who are dispatched to various companies.
You may be naturally curious about a person’s background and love to help people figure out their talents and where they can apply them. Being a recruiter will put those people's skills front and centre. It’ll also be a good idea to have the following skills as a recruiter:
Interviewing skills are critical because a recruiter needs to conduct phone and in-person interviews with prospective employees for jobs.
Negotiating skills are important because a recruiter needs to be able to work with both the hiring manager and the potential candidate for a fair salary, job title, and job responsibilities.
Persuasive skills are necessary for a recruiter to convince candidates to consider an opening or an offer. A recruiter must often persuade a hiring manager to interview a potential candidate for a job opening.
Human resource knowledge includes a broad scope of valuable skills, such as managing, onboarding, incentivising employees, and giving performance appraisals.
As a recruiter, you’ll connect people to jobs that fit their interests and passions and help companies find employees to help achieve their goals. You’ll have the chance to meet people from all walks of life and get an inside look into several different industries.
If this sounds like a good fit for you, here's how to get started:
A degree will generally make you more competitive for recruiter positions. Though there’s no specific subject requirement, a degree in communications, psychology, business, or the humanities can prepare you to work in an environment where you’ll constantly contact many different types of people.
Although a degree can make you stand out against other candidates, it’s not always required. Some employers can waive a degree requirement if you have a few years of work experience in a related field. Look for entry-level recruiter openings or related office roles like administrative assistants to get your foot in the door.
Being a recruiter exposes you to numerous careers and industries and can familiarise you with human resources issues. According to LinkedIn, you'll also sharpen your communication and people skills, which can set you up to make career transitions to marketing or other human resource positions, among the most common jobs for former recruiters to transition into [3]. An experienced recruiter with established contacts might also choose to start an independent recruiting consultancy or business.
If you are passionate about helping people find fitting jobs, keeping on top of the industry and job trends, and learning how various organisations operate, take the next step into a new career as a recruiter. Learn more about finding and hiring the right people by Recruiting, Hiring, and Onboarding Employees from the University of Minnesota. Upon completion, you'll have a shareable certificate for your CV.
