Data Analyst vs. Business Analyst: What’s the Difference?

Learn how data analysts and business analysts work with data to drive better business decisions and determine which might be a better career fit for you.
Data analysts and business analysts help drive data-driven decision-making in their organisations. Data analysts work more closely with the data itself, whilst business analysts are more involved in addressing business needs and recommending solutions. Both are highly sought-after roles and are typically well-compensated.
In this article, we’ll look closely at what makes each role unique and why you might pursue either as a career.
Business analysts and data analysts have similar roles, and some companies use the terms interchangeably even though they are separate and distinct positions. And whilst both types of analysts use data to improve business decisions, they do so in different ways.
Data analysts gather, clean, analyse, visualise, and present existing data to help inform business decisions. An effective data analyst uses data to answer questions and empower decision-makers to plot the best course of action. Typical tasks for a data analyst might include:
Working with business leaders and stakeholders to define a problem or business need
Identifying and sourcing data
Cleaning and preparing data for analysis
Analysing data for patterns and trends
Visualising data to make it easier to understand
Presenting data in such a way that it tells a compelling story
Business analysts help identify problems, opportunities, and solutions for their organisations. They do this by:
Evaluating a company’s current functions and IT structures
Reviewing processes and interviewing team members to identify areas for improvement
Presenting findings and recommendations to management and other key stakeholders
Creating visuals and financial models to support business decisions
Training and coaching staff in new systems
What is a Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst?
BI analysts are a hybrid between business and data analysts. They use analysis, modelling, and visualisation of industry trends and the competitive landscape to help businesses cut losses and increase profits.
Many business analyst roles require at least a bachelor’s degree, and some companies prefer candidates with a postgraduate degree. Relevant degrees include a Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Management, Master of Business Administration, and Diploma in Business Administration. Also, it is possible to switch from a career as a software developer or industry professional to a role as a business analyst, as many of the skills transfer to the role.
Data analysts tend to have a more substantial STEM background, with training in business information systems, computer science, information management, maths, or statistics. Many companies look for data analyst candidates with a data science or data analysis degree. Common degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Statistics, Master of Science in Data Science, and Master of Science in Business Analytics.
Data analytics and business analytics each involve a slightly different skill set. Whilst both occupations work with data, they do so in different ways. Here’s a look at some common skills for each.
|Data analyst
|Business analyst
|Data analysis
|Needs analysis
|Statistics
|Prototyping
|Knowledge of data structures
|Knowledge of business structures
|SQL and statistical programming
|Microsoft Visio and software design tools
The two roles also share several skills. Whichever path you choose, you can set yourself up for success by being a good:
Oral and written communicator
Problem solver
Critical thinker
Organiser
Collaborator
The in-demand skills involved in data and business analysis often draw high salaries. According to Glassdoor, business analysts in India earn an average base pay of ₹8,50,000, whilst the national average salary for a data analyst is ₹7,00,000[1, 2].
Read more: How Much Do Data Analysts Make? 2023 Salary Guide
If you’re considering a career as a data analyst, start building a foundation of job-ready skills with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. You can complete the programme online in six months or less. You'll have opportunities to deepen your understanding of the processes used by data analysts, learn how to clean and organise data, and discover ways to present data findings.
Both roles are in demand and well-paid. The best option for you depends on your unique interests, skills, and career goals. A data analyst position could be a good fit if you gravitate toward mathematics and statistics. If you’re more of a business-minded problem solver, consider business analytics instead.
Yes, data analysts can become business analysts (and vice versa). Many of the skills overlap. A data analyst moving into business analytics should polish up on their knowledge of business structures and process prototyping. Business analysts who want to work more closely with data sets can build their SQL, statistical programming, and data management skills.
Data analysts come from various educational backgrounds. Degrees in mathematics, statistics, and computer science teach maths and analysis skills needed on the job. But a business degree can equip you with the ability to analyse business problems and communicate solutions effectively—also important skills.
Glassdoor. “Business Analyst Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-business-analyst-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,22.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 17, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Data Analyst Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-data-analyst-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,18.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 17, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.