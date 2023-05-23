How Much Do Data Analysts Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Learn how much you can expect to make as a data analyst, with tips to boost your salary.
Data analysts use mathematical and analytical methods to transform data into better data-driven business decisions. As the amount of data available to businesses increases, so does the demand for skilled data analysts to process and interpret it. Data analysts are typically paid well for their skills.
In this article, you’ll learn how much data analysts earn on average and how various factors, like experience, industry, location, and job title, can impact your data analyst salary. If you’re interested in starting or advancing your career as a data analyst, we’ll also talk about some ways you may be able to boost your earning potential.
The average base pay for a data analyst in India in February 2023 is ₹6,00,000, according to the job listing site Glassdoor [1]. Payscale reports an average annual salary of ₹4,91,296 [2], whilst Indeed lists an average salary for a data analyst at ₹5,57,907 [3].
While this range varies, each salary figure is significantly higher than the average annual salary across all occupations in India, ₹3,87,500 [4].
Several factors can influence how much your salary will be as a data analyst. Let’s take a closer look at a few of these considerations.
One of the biggest factors influencing your salary is your experience level. In general, the more years you spend working as a data analyst, the more you can expect to earn. Here's how experience can impact your data analyst salary, according to Payscale [2]:
2 - 4 years (Senior Data Analyst): ₹3,92,000
1 - 4 years: ₹4,80,000
5 - 9 years: ₹7,31,000
10 - 19 years: ₹10L
20+ years: ₹20L
Moving into a leadership role can further boost your earning potential. Glassdoor reports that senior data analysts earn an average salary of ₹11L in India, while data analyst managers earn ₹15L [5, 6].
Just about every industry can use data analytics to drive better business decisions. But the industry you choose to work in can impact your pay. The industries with the highest demand for data professionals tend to be the same ones that pay the most on average.
Data analysts in hardware, networking, finance, and information technology typically earn more than those in other areas [7].
Where you live can also significantly impact how much you can make as a data analyst. As more and more companies employ a geographically dispersed workforce (including remote workers), it’s common for companies to offer location-based salaries—salaries that consider location rather than merit alone.
According to Glassdoor, these are the average salaries for data analysts in different Indian cities:
Bangalore: ₹6,50,000
Gurugram: ₹6,60,000
Hyderabad: ₹6,00,000
Mumbai: ₹5,00,000
Chennai: ₹6,00,000
Pune: ₹5,00,000
Getting a job as a data analyst might be the first step in your data career. As you gain experience and new data science skills, you might move into a more advanced or specialised position. Here are a few of them, along with their average India base salaries, according to Glassdoor.
Business analyst: ₹8,37,500
Database administrator: ₹7,20,000
Business intelligence analyst: ₹7,63,308
Statistician: ₹4,93,839
Data engineer: ₹8,30,000
Data scientist: ₹12L
Data architect: ₹22L
Analytics manager: ₹21L
Machine learning engineer: ₹9,00,000
As big data keeps getting bigger, so too does the need for skilled data analysts who can transform information into actionable insights for companies. Education Times estimates around 97,000 vacant data analyst jobs currently exist in India [8].
The fact that more and more companies are adopting big data analytics fuels the job market. More than 80 per cent of companies surveyed in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2020 report said they’d be using big data by 2025. In the same report, data analysts and scientists appeared at the top of the list of jobs with increasing demand across industries [9].
