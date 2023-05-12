Learn the steps you can take to become a data scientist in India, including what educational requirements there are and how much you can earn.
Data scientists are among the top jobs in India. To become a data scientist, you'll need a combination of technical skills, workplace skills, and education. Learn more on how to become a data scientist from this guide.
Careers as data scientists rank among the top jobs in India. According to India Today, data scientists are in demand and can command high pay. Since 2012, the data science sector has witnessed a massive hike of 650 per cent, far outpacing other sectors [1].
If you are thinking about becoming a data scientist, you could be setting yourself up for a satisfying career. This article will explain how to become a data scientist to help you decide if this career path suits you.
To become a data scientist, you will need to sharpen both your technical and workplace skills, as both are essential for success in this field.
Technical skills that you will need to know to become a data scientist include:
Big data technologies such as Hadoop, Hive, Pig, Cassandra, and MapReduce
Data-driven predictive model development
Ruby, R. Python, MATLAB, C++, Java, SQL, SPSS, SAS, PHP
Multivariate statistics, such as regression principal components analysis and clustering
Large data set management using Teradata, Oracle, or SQL
Business intelligence tools such as MicroStrategy, Business Objects, and Tableau
Being a data scientist involves working with many software programs, computing languages, people, and data types. Data scientists must constantly determine the best way to process, analyze, and articulate the findings to various people. As a result, to succeed as a data scientist, all of the following workplace skills can be helpful:
Open-mindedness
Communication skills
Teamwork
Persistence
Agreeableness
Leadership
Articulation
A bachelor's or master's degree is beneficial for gaining employment in the field of data science in India. Certification courses in data science and machine learning can help you learn essential skills, boost your resume, and help you stand out in the competition.
All of the following are degrees that data scientists commonly earn:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, statistics, maths, or science
Master’s degree in data science, computer science, or a related field
Many certifications and professional certificates can help data scientists in their careers. Some of the top certifications for data scientists include:
Certified Analytics Professional (CAP)
SAS Certified Data Scientist
Open Certified Data Scientist (Open CDS)
IBM Data Scientist Professional Certificate
Cloudera Certified Associate (CCA) Data Analyst
Dell EMC Data Scientist Track (EMCDS)
Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Tensorflow Data Scientist Certificate
According to Payscale, the average annual salary for data scientists in India is ₹906,834 as of May 2023 [2]. Employers might offer bonus pay and other benefits.
Location can make a significant difference in total earnings. Payscale reports the following salaries for these cities:
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Amongst the most expensive cities in India, Mumbai usually offers a little higher salary than the industry average. Data scientists in Mumbai earn an average annual salary of ₹886,085 [3].
Bangalore, Karnataka: The average annual salary for a data scientist in Bangalore, Karnataka, is ₹1,03,461 [4].
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: One of the most populated cities in India, data scientists working in Chennai can earn an average annual salary of ₹920,727 [5].
Hyderabad, Telangana: The average annual salary for Hyderabad is ₹8893,253 [6].
Since the advent of big data, it is becoming increasingly critical for large and mid-size companies to have a data scientist on their staff who can help them make the most of their data. Frequently, data scientists' insights can have enormous benefits for companies. Intellipaat reports data science is a lucrative career, and demand for these professionals has increased across India [7].
Mathematics is an essential skill if you’re seeking a career as a data scientist. Algebra, calculus, and statistics are critical skills that can give you an advantage when seeking jobs.
Your programming skills should be up-to-date, and you can publish work on GitHub to further your experience in data science. Don’t overlook the benefits of partaking in online competitions to strengthen your skills.
To begin your career as a data scientist, you’ll want a resume that stands out from the competition. Knowledge is always a good asset but a certificate in data science will complement your skill set.
A data science internship will enhance your resume as a fresher or someone just starting. Both paid and unpaid internships are offered at some colleges and businesses. The goal of an internship is to get hands-on experience that you can take to a new position.
Make sure to add a GitHub link on LinkedIn and your website if you have one. You can use GitHub’s social networking site and possibly find job leads. Participating in competitions can also help you gain exposure.
You can increase your professional network by participating in local data science meetups in cities like New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. You could meet your next employer at a meetup.
All of these tips will add credibility to your resume. Be sure when adding professional links that they are working correctly.
If you are considering a career as a data scientist, you must first focus on your education. For many data scientists, the education investment is one of the best investments they ever make. You can apply to a college or university to further your education as a data scientist.
Degrees in computer science, data science, IT, maths, or business can all help. Consider the degrees and courses offered by top universities and organisations on Coursera that can help you develop the skills needed as a data scientist, like Google's Data Analytics Professional Certificate.
