7 In-Demand Scrum Master Certifications 2023

A Scrum master certification or Scrum certification, is a credential that recognises your competency in Scrum project management principles. It can qualify candidates to become Scrum masters—a type of project manager that uses Scrum to complete projects.
Though Scrum certifications are not always necessary to become a project manager, they are often requested—and sometimes required—in positions that heavily emphasise Scrum. So which Scrum certifications are worth getting?
We researched popular Scrum certifications to see how many times each was mentioned in job postings across India via Naukri, Foundit India (formerly Monster India), and Glassdoor India [1, 2, 3]. The results show the seven most-mentioned certifications in job listings, ranked in order from most popular in the country.
|Certification*
|Naukri
|foundit India
|Glassdoor India
|Total
|PSM
|2071
|856
|1211
|4138
|CSD
|3139
|268
|404
|3811
|PSPO
|1498
|626
|954
|3078
|SSM
|1897
|468
|497
|2862
|CSP
|1566
|398
|456
|2420
|CSM
|247
|293
|466
|1006
|CSPO
|411
|209
|269
|620
*The full name of each certification was used in searches to avoid confusion with overlapping acronyms, unless marked with an asterisk. Data search was performed February, 2022.
Here are the top seven most-mentioned Scrum certifications from various job search sites in India as of February 2022.
The Professional Scrum Master I (PSM I) is a Scrum certification offered by Scrum.org, an organisation founded by one of the co-creators of Scrum Alliance, Ken Schwaber. The PSM I validates your understanding of the Scrum framework, as well as how to apply it.
The PSM I is the first level of Scrum certification offered by Scrum.org. You can go on to take the PSM II or PSM III, which will test you on more complex Scrum processes.
Cost: 150 USD per attempt [4]
Requirements: You will need to pass the PSM I assessment with a score of at least 85 percent to get certified. Courses are available but are not required.
Read more: CAPM Certification Guide: Getting Started in Project Management
The Scrum Alliance’s Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) is designed for product developers working in Scrum environments. Through the training required to become a CSD, you will familiarise yourself with the core concepts of Scrum and Agile in the context of product development.
The CSD is a prerequisite for both the Advanced Certified Scrum Developer (ACSD) and the Certified Scrum Professional (CSP). The Professional Scrum Developer (PSD) is a similar offering from Scrum.org.
Cost: ₹29,998 [5]
Requirements: Becoming a CSD requires you to take a Scrum Alliance-approved CSD course of at least two days.
The Professional Scrum Product Owner I (PSPO I) certification from Scrum.org will certify your ability to maximise the value of a product created by a development team. The certification tests your understanding of the Product Owner Learning Path ascribed by Scrum.org, as well as your capacity to apply and interpret the Scrum Guide.
If you want to advance your credentials, you can go on to get the PSPO II and PSPO III from Scrum.org.
Cost: 200 USD per attempt (exam only) [6]
Requirements: Passing the PSPO I exam is required to earn the credential. A course is not required but highly recommended.
If you are considering being a Scrum master in an organisation where Agile, Lean or DevOps concepts are practiced at a large scale, getting SAFe Scrum Master (SSM) certified might be what you are looking for.
The certification is administered by Scaled Agile, the organisation that oversees Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). In addition to getting acquainted with Scrum, you will learn the tools you need to work with teams that are fully remote.
Cost: Depends on provider, with an average cost of ₹52,999 [7]. Course fees generally include exam fees.
Requirements: You will have to take a required two-day course approved by Scaled Agile, in addition to passing an exam.
The Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) is the highest-level certification on the product development track offered by the Scrum Alliance. You can start on the path to becoming a CSP by becoming a Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) first. Distinct from the CSP-PO and CSP-SM, the CSP is unique to developers and is designed to help you become a professional that improves the way Scrum and Agile principles are put into action on your team.
Cost: ₹35,000 plus taxes [8]
Requirements: In order to be CSP certified, you will have to have an active CSD certification, a minimum of 36 months of Agile or Scrum work experience in the last five years, and 70 Scrum Education Units from the last three. You will then complete an application, which will then have to be approved.
The Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certification is administered by the Scrum Alliance, the first organisation to offer a Scrum certification. It is recommended for current and aspiring Scrum team leaders across industries—or anybody who expects to work on cross-functional teams and solve complex problems.
More advanced certifications from the Scrum Alliance on the Scrum Master track include the Advanced Certified ScrumMaster (ACSM) and Certified Scrum Professional ScrumMaster (CSP-SM) certifications.
Cost: Depending on provider, ranges from ₹25,000-₹30000 as of September 2022 [9]. Course fee includes cost of examination.
Requirements: Becoming a CSM entails taking a course of at least 14 hours of training and passing an exam at the end.
Read more: 6 Popular Agile Certifications
The Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) certification, also offered by the Scrum Alliance, validates your training and knowledge in being a product owner. It is an in-demand field. Product owners are listed among the nine emerging jobs in product development in 2020 in a report by the World Economic Forum [10].
You will learn the basics of Scrum in the CSPO, plus receive product-specific training, like how to balance multiple stakeholders’ requests and create a product vision. The CSPO is recommended for product owners and project managers, as well as business analysts and data analysts.
On the product owner track, you can go on to become an Advanced Certified Scrum Product Owner (ACSPO) or Certified Scrum Professional Product Owner (CSP-PO).
Cost: Depending on provider, ranges from ₹19,999 - ₹30,000 as of December 2022 [11].
Requirements: You will have to take a Scrum Alliance-approved CSPO course to become certified.
Which Scrum certification you get will depend on what’s necessary for your goals. If you are having a hard time deciding, look through a few job descriptions you are interested in applying to, and see what certifications they mention. You can also talk to your employer to see if there are any specialised skills they want Scrum masters to have.
Scrum certifications can cost anywhere from approximately ₹11,315-₹27,000 to get, depending on the certification. More expensive certifications generally require coursework, which can lead to higher costs 12.
Naukri. “Naukri: Browse jobs, https://www.naukri.com/browse-jobs.” Accessed February 28, 2022.
Foundit India. “Found It: Advanced job search, https://www.foundit.in/search/job-search.” Accessed February 28, 2022.
Glassdoor India. “Glassdoor: Job, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Job/. Accessed February 28, 2022.
Scrum.org. "Professional Scrum Master I, https://www.scrum.org/professional-scrum-master-i-certification." Accessed September 9, 2022.
Scrum Alliance. “Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) Training, https://www.scrumalliance.org/courses-events/search/coursedetail/202214862.” Accessed December 8, 2022.
Scrum.org. "Professional Scrum Product Owner I, https://www.scrum.org/professional-scrum-product-owner-i-certification." Accessed September 9, 2022.
Knowledge Hut. "SSM Certification Cost, https://www.knowledgehut.com/info/agile-management/ssm-certification-cost." Accessed September 9, 2022.
ScrumAlliance. "Certified Scrum Professional - ScrumMaster, https://www.scrumalliance.org/courses-events/search/coursedetail/202207767.” Accessed December 7, 2022.
Scrum Alliance. “Certified ScrumMaster, https://www.scrumalliance.org/courses-events/search?ctyp=Csm&vo=true&cnty=IN&rad=30&tz=my&last=ct&pg=1.” Accessed December 8, 2022.
World Economic Forum. "Jobs of Tomorrow Mapping Opportunity in the New Economy, https://www.weforum.org/reports/jobs-of-tomorrow-mapping-opportunity-in-the-new-economy." Accessed September 9, 2022.
ScrumAlliance. "Certification Courses, https://www.scrumalliance.org/courses-events/search?ctyp=Cspo&vo=true&cnty=IN&rad=30&tz=my&last=ct&pg=1." Accessed September 9, 2022.
Knowledge Hut. “CSM Certification Eligibility: CSM Certification Requirements, https://www.knowledgehut.com/info/agile-management/csm-certification-eligibility.” Accessed December 7, 2022.
