6 Popular Agile Certifications in 2023

An Agile certification recognises your expertise in Agile concepts and signals to employers that you have taken the time to study and earn a credential. Agile certifications can level up your career in project management and help you bring Agile practices into your work environment. Though Agile practices originated in software development, the fluid project management style continues to be adopted by other business sectors, including IT, operations, marketing, and HR.
course
This is the fifth course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will explore the history, approach, and philosophy of Agile ...
4.8
(8,186 ratings)
256,400 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum
The following Agile certifications include broad ones that cover the Agile philosophy as a whole, certifications specific to Scrum (the most common Agile methodology), and a certification for scaling Agile in organisations.
Administered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the PMI-ACP is designed for those in Agile teams or organisations adopting Agile practices. The PMI-ACP covers several different Agile methodologies, including Scrum, Kanban, Lean, extreme programming (XP), and test-driven development (TDD). To be eligible for the exam, you will need to have 2,000 hours of general team project experience, 1,500 hours of experience working with Agile methodologies or on Agile project teams, and 21 hours of training in Agile.
Cost: ₹38,229.00 for non-PMI members and ₹25,196.00 for PMI members
The International Consortium for Agile’s (ICAgile) broadest certification offering is the ICAgile Certified Professional, a foundational certification that serves as a gateway to other certifications administered by the organisation. The certification focuses on Agile concepts and principles, without targeting any specific methodology like Scrum or XP. This makes it a good option for those who are looking to understand the fundamentals behind Agile. ICAgile administers other Agile certifications at various levels, like the ICP Agile Team Facilitation (ICP-ATF) certification, which can help if you hope to become an Agile coach. You will have to take a course with an ICAgile-certified training provider in India or online in order to earn the ICP.
Cost: Determined by the provider, approximately ₹30,000 to ₹40,000
The AgilePM Foundation certification is administered by International Institute for Learning, Inc. in India, an APMG International accredited provider. The certification is designed for current project managers, Agile team members who want to become Agile project managers, and those who want to go on to get the AgilePM Practitioner certification. You will be tested on the broad philosophies and principles of Agile, as well as more specific techniques, roles, and responsibilities with an Agile project. You will have to pass an exam to earn the certification; coursework is optional and will incur an additional cost.
Cost: $1,350 USD (approximately ₹106,116)
Scrum is the most popular Agile methodology and being certified in Scrum can give you the specific tools to actually bring Agile concepts to life in the workplace. Becoming a Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) means taking the corresponding course and passing the exam. Scrum Alliance, which administers the certification, recommends the CSM for a variety of professionals across industries, including Scrum masters, business analysts, and new Scrum team members.
Cost: ₹25,999
Scrum.org, which administers the PSM I certification, was founded by the co-developer of Scrum Ken Schwaber. The PSM I shows a mastery of the fundamentals of Scrum and how to apply Scrum in teams. A course is not required but recommended. The exam concentrates on interpreting the Scrum Guide (available for free download in thirty languages at the time of writing) and applying Scrum principles to a team.
Cost: ₹22,998
SAFe POPM is a certification that helps to solidify your expertise in the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), which is often used to scale Agile practices within organisations. The POPM in particular is designed for project managers, Scrum masters, and others in managerial positions. Key areas that you will be tested include the Lean-Agile mindset, SAFe principles, identifying customer needs, and prioritising work for an enterprise. You will need to enroll in a corresponding course and pass an exam to be SAFe certified.
SAFe POPM is one of thirteen certifications offered by Scaled Agile that range from foundational to advanced levels. Others include SAFe Agile Product Manager, SAFe Scrum Master, SAFe Program Consultant, and SAFe Agile Software Engineer.
Cost: ₹42,000
Many people appreciate the benefits of incorporating Agile into their teams—including adaptability, increased transparency, and quicker delivery speed. Whether you are learning the essentials of Agile or diving straight into mastering Scrum, grasping what makes Agile unique can make you a better project manager and professional.
Ready to learn? Consider the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate, which includes an entire course on Agile Project Management. You’ll earn a Professional Certificate after completion.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(76,680 ratings)
1,046,220 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
While they are not always necessary, certifications may give you an advantage in the job search process. The process of getting a certification can teach you plenty about Agile or Scrum, and some organisations place preference on those with a certification. Generally, your experience will count over certifications—being able to actually do the job is often what matters most.
Agile is only one approach to project management. There are several other types of project management, most notably the more traditional Waterfall approach, that you will most likely not learn much about with an Agile certification.
There are several other project management certifications. The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is popular. If you are looking for a broad entry-level project management credential, consider the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM). There are also several Scrum master certifications to choose from
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.