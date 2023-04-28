What Is the SSCP Certification? 2023 Guide

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Learn about the SSCP certification, including costs, requirements, and what to expect. Understand job roles that require the SSCP certification.

[Featured image] A cybersecurity practitioner in a red blouse works on the SSCP cybersecurity certification from their sofa on a laptop.

The Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP), is a certification for cybersecurity practitioners tasked with monitoring information systems and reacting to security incidents. Becoming an SSCP could demonstrate to potential employers that you have the technical skills to advance in your cybersecurity career.

Is the SSCP right for me?

If you’d like to work hands-on with an organisation’s security, becoming an SSCP could be a good step toward achieving your goal. You may find it particularly suitable if you’ve already gained a year or two of cybersecurity work experience or recently graduated from a cybersecurity or computer science degree programme. 

Jobs that hire for SSCP

The SSCP is designed for security professionals that work with operational security. Here are some jobs you may consider after earning SSCP certification:

  • Network analyst: ₹4,61,079

  • Systems administrator: ₹4,50,000

  • Security analyst: ₹5,70,000

  • Threat intelligence analyst: ₹8,86,971

  • Systems engineer: ₹4,04,214

  • DevOps engineer:₹6,67,309

  • Security engineer: ₹8,19,355

*Salary data represents India's average yearly base pay according to Glassdoor (April 2023).

Benefits of getting SSCP-certified

Becoming an SSCP comes with several potential benefits for the right candidate, including the possibility of a high-paying, in-demand position. By achieving SSCP status, you could also:

  • Learn new skills that you can use on the job

  • Validate your skills and commitment to cybersecurity to recruiters and hiring managers

  • Enhance your resume to make you more marketable

  • Fulfil requirements for security clearance

  • Gain access to a community of fellow cybersecurity professionals

What to expect from the SSCP exam

Becoming an SSCP requires passing a certification exam designed to test your knowledge in seven security areas. Here’s a quick look at the SSCP exam details.

CertificationSSCP
Cost₹20,396 ($249USD)
Number of questions125
Type of questionsMultiple choice
Time to complete180 minutes
Passing score700 out of 1,000 points
Prerequisites1 year cumulative work experience
Testing locationsPearson VUE Testing Centres

4-step certification process

Taking and passing the SSCP exam is an accomplishment you should feel proud of, but it’s only the first step in the certification process. Let’s look at the four steps you’ll need to take to get fully certified.

1. Pass the certification exam: At the time of writing, you’ll need to score 700 of the available 1,000 points to pass the exam. You can take the exam up to four times in a 12-month period, though you’ll have to wait 30, 60, and 90 days between respective attempts.

2. Complete the endorsement process: Getting endorsed requires submitting an online application endorsed and digitally signed by another (ISC)²-certified professional, like a coworker or manager. If you don’t know anyone personally, (ISC)² can act as an endorser. You have nine months from your exam date to complete this step. 

3. Agree to the Code of Ethics: Before becoming a certified SSCP, you’ll need to commit to four canons of ethical practice. These are:

  • Protect society, the common good, necessary public trust and confidence, and the infrastructure

  • Act honourably, honestly, justly, responsibly, and legally

  • Provide diligent and competent service to principals

  • Advance and protect the profession

4. Pay the annual maintenance fee: You’ll need to pay a fee of $125 USD (about ₹10,340) upon certification and each year on the anniversary of your certification. You only need to pay the fee once per year if you earn additional certifications from (ISC)².

Requirements

To qualify for the SSCP exam, you need at least a year of paid work experience in one more of the exam domains. This could include full or part-time work and paid or unpaid internships. 

Earning a bachelor’s or postgraduate degree in cybersecurity, computer science, computer engineering, computer systems engineering, management information systems, or information technology (IT) also satisfies the work experience requirement.  

What does the exam cover?

The SSCP exam covers seven different topic areas, called domains, in cybersecurity. Each domain accounts for 10 to 16 per cent of the exam score. The domains are as follows:

  1. Access controls

  2. Security operations and administration

  3. Risk identification, monitoring, and analysis

  4. Incident response and recovery

  5. Cryptography

  6. Network and communications security

  7. Systems and application security

Updated exam outline in November 2021

The SSCP transitioned to a new exam outline on November 1, 2021. Whilst the seven domains remain the same, the domain weights will change to reflect the most important issues in cybersecurity. Incident response and recovery and security operations and administration will be weighted more heavily, whilst access controls and cryptography will have their weights reduced.

Placeholder

How to prepare for the SSCP exam

The best way to set yourself up for success on the SSCP exam will depend on previous experience, current knowledge, and learning style. Here are some resources that you may find helpful as you prepare.

Exam prep courses

Several companies offer training courses specifically for the SSCP exam. Whilst studying independently is possible, you may find the course structure helpful in ensuring you cover the required content from the exam. Before you enrol in a course, make sure it covers the latest version of the exam outline. 

Practice tests

Taking a practice exam can help prepare you for what to expect on exam day and highlight any areas where you may need additional study. (ISC)² has a book of some 700 practice questions with explanations for purchase, but you can also find a variety of practice exams online.

Exam tips

Here are some additional tips for preparing for and taking the exam:

  • Give yourself adequate time to prepare. Depending on what you already know, this might mean a few weeks or a few months. 

  • Make flashcards to learn acronyms and port numbers.

  • Read each exam question more than once. You’ll have a minute and a half to answer each question within the allotted time.

  • Use the "Flag for review" option to flag questions you’re unsure of. You can return to them later.

  • Answer all the questions. There’s no penalty for incorrect answers.

Other certifications to consider

SSCP vs. Security+

Both the SSCP from (ISC)² and the Security+ from CompTIA are common certification options for those just starting out or early in their cybersecurity career. Depending on your goals and experience, one may be a better fit than the other.

Generally speaking, if you’re working toward your first job in cybersecurity and you either don’t have a degree or have a degree in an unrelated subject, then Security+ might be a better option. If you already have some experience or a cybersecurity or computer science degree, you might consider the slightly more advanced SSCP.  

SSCP vs. CISSP

If you’ve already gained some experience working in cybersecurity, you might be deciding between the SSCP and the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), both from (ISC)². 

In this case, which certification you choose to pursue could likely come down to your amount of experience. If you’ve already been working in cybersecurity for five or more years, it might be worthwhilst going for the CISSP, ranked among the most popular and respected credentials. Otherwise, earning SSCP status could open up opportunities to build the experience needed to earn the CISSP in the future.

Security+SSCPCISSP
ProviderCompTIA(ISC)²(ISC)²
Cost₹30,422 (about $370 USD)₹20,597 (about $249 USD)₹62,000 (about $749 USD)
Number of questions90125100 to 150
Types of questionsMultiple choice and performance-basedMultiple choiceMultiple choice and advanced innovative
Test length90 minutes180 minutes180 minutes
Required years of experienceNone1 year5 years
Best forEntry levelEarly careerAdvanced

Take the next step with Coursera

If you’re interested in starting a career in IT, consider earning a Google IT Support Professional Certificate, available via Coursera. This Professional Certificate provides knowledge about IT skills to get yourself job ready for an entry-level IT role. You will study the fundamentals of networking, operating systems, and customer support. 

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google IT Support

This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.

4.8

(157,503 ratings)

1,248,517 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Develop career skills and credentials to stand out

  • Build in demand career skills with experts from leading companies and universities
  • Choose from over 8000 courses, hands-on projects, and certificate programs
  • Learn on your terms with flexible schedules and on-demand courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder