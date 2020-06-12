Dr. Beech is Associate Provost of Planning and Strategic Initiatives, Professor and Associate Dean for Research in the College of Medicine at the University of Houston. She is a public health and population health scientists who holds a BA in Sociology and MPH from Temple University, a DrPH from the University of Texas Health Science Center, School of Public Health, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in behavioral science at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Her research interests are focused on the primary and secondary prevention of hypertension, with a particular focus on health disparities. She has been the principal investigator for multiple studies NIH-funded clinical trials and NHLBI-funded research training and mentoring programs for early career faculty and doctoral students underrepresented in biomedical science.