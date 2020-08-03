Profile

Dr. Chao Mbogo

Researcher, Educator, Mentor

Bio

Dr. Chao is a multi-award-winning researcher, educator, and mentor in Computer Science. She obtained a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Cape Town, and an MSc. in Computer Science from the University of Oxford. She also holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from Kenya Methodist University. Her current research focuses on supporting learners in resource-constrained environments, to learn to program using mobile devices. Dr. Chao has received several recognitions for her academic achievements, demonstrated leadership skills, and community involvement. Among them being named as one of the 2017 Quartz Africa Innovators, and a 2018 Face of Science in Kenya. She was also selected as one of five winners of the 2020 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award in Engineering, Innovation, and Technology. Dr. Chao is an active advocate for quality education and research. She is now the Founder and Program Lead for KamiLimu, an impactful structured mentorship program for university students studying Computer Science students in Kenya. Dr. Chao is currently the Founder and CEO at KamiLimu, and also the Founder and Lead Consultant at Cove Consulting.

Courses

Display Student Data with Linechart and Separator in JavaFX

Use Menus to Process Simple Personal Data in JavaFX

Create a Record of Students using Arrays in Java

Display Simple Data with Bar Chart and Split Pane in JavaFX

Display Simple Data with Pie Chart and Tabbed Pane in JavaFX

Create a simple list using ListView in JavaFX

Create a JavaFX GUI with radio buttons and check boxes

Create your first Java project using jGRASP

Process Student Details using Inheritance in Java

Create a JavaFX movie rater GUI with combo box and a slider

Create your first GUI application in jGRASP using JavaFX

A simple course rater with JavaFX choice box and text area

Create a Record of Students using Abstraction in Java

Process Personal Details using Methods in Java

Create a JavaFX movie rater with titled panes and accordion

