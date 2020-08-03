Dr. Chao is a multi-award-winning researcher, educator, and mentor in Computer Science. She obtained a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Cape Town, and an MSc. in Computer Science from the University of Oxford. She also holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from Kenya Methodist University. Her current research focuses on supporting learners in resource-constrained environments, to learn to program using mobile devices. Dr. Chao has received several recognitions for her academic achievements, demonstrated leadership skills, and community involvement. Among them being named as one of the 2017 Quartz Africa Innovators, and a 2018 Face of Science in Kenya. She was also selected as one of five winners of the 2020 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award in Engineering, Innovation, and Technology. Dr. Chao is an active advocate for quality education and research. She is now the Founder and Program Lead for KamiLimu, an impactful structured mentorship program for university students studying Computer Science students in Kenya. Dr. Chao is currently the Founder and CEO at KamiLimu, and also the Founder and Lead Consultant at Cove Consulting.