Profile

Dennis Chan Suk Sun

Adjunct Associate Professor of Accounting

    Bio

    Dennis is currently Adjunct Associate Professor of Accounting of the HKUST Business School. He has over 30 years of experience in teaching accounting and finance courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and also programme development and management in several universities and tertiary institutes in Hong Kong. Apart from full-time academic work, Dennis has also provided consultancy and advisory services for CPA firms and several local professional and government bodies including the HKICPA, CPA Australia, HKICS, the Hong Kong Council or Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, the Securities and Futures Commission, and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (as it was formerly known). He has published in trade and academic journals, including the Asia Pacific Journal of Management, the Asian Review of Accounting and Managerial Finance. Dennis obtained his MA in Accounting and Finance from Lancaster University (UK) and his PhD in Finance from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (Australia). He is a Fellow member of CPA Australia. Dennis was the winner of Franklin Prize for Teaching Excellence–Undergraduate Teaching of the HKUST Business School in 2016, and the President’s Awards for Achievement–Teaching of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1998.

    Courses

    Accounting, Business and Society: The Multi-faceted Role of Accounting

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder