Dennis is currently Adjunct Associate Professor of Accounting of the HKUST Business School. He has over 30 years of experience in teaching accounting and finance courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and also programme development and management in several universities and tertiary institutes in Hong Kong. Apart from full-time academic work, Dennis has also provided consultancy and advisory services for CPA firms and several local professional and government bodies including the HKICPA, CPA Australia, HKICS, the Hong Kong Council or Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, the Securities and Futures Commission, and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (as it was formerly known). He has published in trade and academic journals, including the Asia Pacific Journal of Management, the Asian Review of Accounting and Managerial Finance. Dennis obtained his MA in Accounting and Finance from Lancaster University (UK) and his PhD in Finance from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (Australia). He is a Fellow member of CPA Australia. Dennis was the winner of Franklin Prize for Teaching Excellence–Undergraduate Teaching of the HKUST Business School in 2016, and the President’s Awards for Achievement–Teaching of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1998.