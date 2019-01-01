Joseph T. Yun is a Research Assistant Professor of Accountancy and Director of Data Science Research Services at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. He also has affiliations with the Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, Illinois Informatics, and the Grainger Engineering Center for Health Informatics. Yun’s research is primarily focused on novel data science algorithms, user-centric analytics systems, and societal considerations of AI-based advertising and marketing (e.g. privacy, ethics). Yun is also the principal investigator of the Social Media Macroscope, which is an open research environment for social media analytics (www.socialmediamacroscope.com). Recently, Dr. Yun founded a start-up company in Research Park, Marketing AI Partners (www.marketingaipartners.com), that focuses on bringing AI and data science innovation to the marketing industry.