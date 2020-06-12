Profile

Kristin Kassaw

Clinical Associate Professor

    "Dr. Kassaw is a Clinical Associate Professor in the departments of Clinical Sciences and Behavioral and Social Sciences in the College of Medicine at the University of Houston. She received her BS in Biology from Baylor University in Waco, TX, an MD from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and completed he residency in Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. She has focused on medical student and resident education in psychiatry during her career. She is also interested in fostering the well-being of physicians through their careers. Her clinical interests include psychiatric care of individuals with serious medical conditions, psychotherapy and collaborative treatment relationships in comprehensive health care. "

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

