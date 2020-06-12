Dr. Kenya Steele is an associate professor at University of Houston College of Medicine and is of the Director of the Physicians, Patients and Populations Course in the department of Health Systems and Population Health Sciences. She is a family physician and sees patients of all ages at the Lone Star Circle of Care clinic and the Harris Center for Mental Health clinic. Dr Steele completed medical school at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston Texas, and residency in Family Medicine at Loyola Provident residency program in Maywood Illinois. Dr. Steele has a passion for decreasing health disparities, increasing traditionally underrepresented groups in medicine, educating, and treating patients in underserved communities.