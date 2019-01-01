Profile

呂世浩

原臺灣大學歷史系助理教授 (Assistant Professor)

Bio

Shih-Hao Lu received his B.S. degree and M.S degree in History from the National Taiwan University, in 1995 and 1998, respectively. He received his Ph.D. degree in Archaeology and Museology from the Peking University in 2007 , and History from the National Taiwan University in 2008. He joined the Department of History at the National Taiwan University in February 2011. His research interests include Shiji 史記 (here after referred to by its English title of The Grand Scribe’s Records, Records of the Grand Historian or Historical Records), the Chinese history of historiography, the bamboo and wooden slips of Qin and Han dynasties, the history of early China, the archaeology of early China, and the classic of early China.

Courses

史記 (Shi Ji)

中國古代歷史與人物：秦始皇（Qin Shi Huang)

