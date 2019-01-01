Marnie Blewitt completed her PhD studies at the University of Sydney, working with Prof. Emma Whitelaw on mammalian epigenetics, for which she was awarded the Genetics Society of Australia DG Catcheside prize. Marnie took up a Peter Doherty Post-doctoral fellowship with Prof. Douglas Hilton at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute at the end of 2005. Here, she has worked on one of the genes identified in her PhD, identifying a critical role for this gene in a process known as X inactivation. The work above also earned her the Australian Academy of Science Ruth Stephens Gani medal in 2009, and the L’Oreal Australia Women in Science fellowship 2009.
Marnie established her own group at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in 2010, as an Australian Research Council Queen Elizabeth II fellow, working on the molecular mechanisms behind epigenetic control of gene expression. Marnie gives lectures on epigenetics to undergraduate students and lectures on X inactivation to post-graduate students at the University of Melbourne, Department of Genetics.