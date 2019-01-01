Profile

Dr. Marnie Blewitt

Head, Molecular Medicine Laboratory

    Bio

    Marnie Blewitt completed her PhD studies at the University of Sydney, working with Prof. Emma Whitelaw on mammalian epigenetics, for which she was awarded the Genetics Society of Australia DG Catcheside prize. Marnie took up a Peter Doherty Post-doctoral fellowship with Prof. Douglas Hilton at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute at the end of 2005. Here, she has worked on one of the genes identified in her PhD, identifying a critical role for this gene in a process known as X inactivation. The work above also earned her the Australian Academy of Science Ruth Stephens Gani medal in 2009, and the L’Oreal Australia Women in Science fellowship 2009. Marnie established her own group at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in 2010, as an Australian Research Council Queen Elizabeth II fellow, working on the molecular mechanisms behind epigenetic control of gene expression. Marnie gives lectures on epigenetics to undergraduate students and lectures on X inactivation to post-graduate students at the University of Melbourne, Department of Genetics.

    Courses

    Epigenetic Control of Gene Expression

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder