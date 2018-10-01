About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Cancer
  • Molecular Biology
  • Cancer Epigenetics
  • Dna Methylation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to Epigenetic Control

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Epigenetic Modifications and Organisation of the Nucleus

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 - Dosage Compensation

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Genomic Imprinting and Epigenetic Reprogramming

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

