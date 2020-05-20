NN
Aug 1, 2021
This is the best course on coursera, 10/10. I wish it was longer and I could take it all over again. you will need background knowledge for this course but it is an amazing course and I will miss it.
MM
Oct 1, 2018
This was an excellent course. All the material was well presented and the explanation of the sometimes complex subject matter was clear and understandable. Thank you for an great learning experience.
By GAURI S K•
May 20, 2020
This course was new to me. All the concepts were explained in a very simplified manner. I am very happy to have done this course and find it a very interesting field to take upm in my future career.
By Ho Y C•
May 10, 2020
Very clear explanation of the concepts and details. I would say it is a difficult course for students from engineering background, even having some bioinfomatics and oncology courses background
By EBENEZER W•
Jul 24, 2019
Definitely an enchanting learning experience. This course expresses thoughts on epigenetics and how it could be the key to solve menacing threats such as cancer. It starts with a brief history and remarkable discoveries by scientists, followed by its mechanism, case studies in animal models, cohort studies, and eventually its implementation in cancer therapy. It is very intriguing filled with quizzes, learning resources (podcasts, debates, research findings, interviews, and newspaper articles) and not to mention the ever-growing learning community. Highly recommended for aspirants of biology and those who want to understand life better. I am grateful to Dr. Marnie Blewitt, the curator, Ms. Natasha Jansz, the moderator, and her colleagues and also the University of Melbourne for an excellent journey of learning.
By Apoorva S•
Jul 21, 2019
A great learning platform. This was my first ever course on coursera and I've thoroughly enjoyed it. A big thank you to Dr. Marnie Blewitt for helping us learn in a fun way!
By PADMIKA W•
May 23, 2020
It is a wonderful course to learn about epigenetics. I recommend everyone to take this course.
By Udit G•
Nov 28, 2020
Truly a great course. Dr. Marnie Blewitt has been an amazing instructor.
By Ismael V M•
Jul 24, 2019
Fantastic course excelente teacher thanks.
By Didi-Morgan•
Aug 30, 2018
Great course on a very interesting subject. Well constructed, with clear explanations, nice supports, wonderful contents. I love it. The level of difficulty increases with each chapters but regurlarly, so it's relatively easy. Great teacher, she seems passionate about what she does even though it is difficult to be passionate alone in front of a camera… She sometimes end on a little opening on the researches on the subject, especially the ones done in her own lab, which I think is very interesting. Thank you for this amazing course! I recommend it to everyone interested in genetics, epigenetics or who wants to know the relatively new discoveries in the field.
By Christie S•
Aug 9, 2019
This class was an excellent (more advanced) exploration into the world of epigenetic gene expression. For someone who works in the genetics industry, this class came full circle for me and actually taught me the mechanisms that are related to some of the processes we complete on client samples.
This class is very content heavy, but it is all valuable and clearly articulated. The lectures are well organized and the quizzes are valuable in that they test your ability to understand the material, not just regurgitate information.
I highly recommend this course for anyone willing to put in the time to learn epigenetics on this molecular level.
By Talha I•
May 16, 2019
This course is wonderful: Quality of contents, level/depth and instructor's experience/way of teaching. I saw this course first time in 2016 and its couple of lectures were enough to give me a direction for my Masters thesis. This time, I wanted to complete it all the way and Alhamdulillah a dream came true: I have learnt a lot of things which I had no idea about (mere couple of months ago). In terms of quality and rarity of available material on this subject, I have no qualms about rating it as the Best Course ever on MOOC!
By Camilo A G G•
Dec 1, 2020
Excellent course. Very High cuality. I sugest the certification must be done with the equivalent of number of hours that needs to succesfully complete the course. The online courses should not be less than presencial courses, and some times, at the moment to present the curriculum, the number of hours is usefull to make the certification valid in our country. This is true spetially in a course of very high cuality like this one, in wich, we truly have to effort and study to pass the exams, and the whole course.
By Mostafa E•
Aug 28, 2017
it was one of the best course I ever take and I think will stay very special to me forever. I learned a lot of fascinating stuff from a great professor with a very interesting way of teaching really it was amazing her passion to teach the topic. I felt her love to the topic with the words and representation the professor done in this course I wish for her the best and to keep passion about the epigenetics as well as continue to add to our knowledge and teach us more and more
By Felipe C D S B•
Nov 30, 2020
The course was a game-changer in my life! Very well structured! Although exist vast content about epigenetics, the lectures contain a robust synthesis, with nicely didactics practices. The self-correcting exercises improve our results to oversee our difficulty when permitting a new realizing. The ultimate activity is much relevant cause promotes concise text and allows one to learn from a colleague's opinions.
By Arturo M•
Aug 28, 2017
An amazing course directed wonderfully by Dr. Marnie Blewitt. All the lessons have been new opportunities to discover that epigenetic characteristics in human being genome could answer all questions about ourselves that genetics solely by itself cannot. Thanks to Dr. Blewitt I have a strong tool to complement my biochemical background focused in signal transduction pathways in humans.
By Dr L S N•
May 18, 2020
Epigenetics was a very tough topic for me from the beginning. But Marnie has made it lucid and I understood the course very well. The display of materials and videos were of very good quality. The questions of the assessments were appropriate. I enjoyed the whole course. I would love to do future endevours with Marnie and Coursera. I would advocate it to my collegues also.
By Miguel L E•
Jul 18, 2016
Great introduction
It is a great introduction course to this fascinating field. Explanations are very clear (supposing you have previous knowledge about molecular biology) and provided further reading links are very good if you look for deeper knowledge. I strongly recommend this course to biologstudents who did not have the opportunity to go into detail about epigenetics.
By Beatric S•
Nov 12, 2020
An upcoming field .Amazing Professor. Excellent course work and well delivered. I learnt a lot. Congratulations to the Professor . Everything was very well laid out and i am extremely grateful to Coursera for providing me an opportunity by enrolling free for the course. Without this help i would not have been able to enroll. I thank the Professor and coursera immensely.
By C. R•
Aug 21, 2016
I highly recommend this course for anyone who wants to understand what epigenetics is all about, how the discoveries were made, and what are the open questions in the area.
I wanted to give a big shout out to Dr. Marnie Blewitt for her great teaching skills.
Her pace, and the amount of information and details provided are just perfect. Loved it from A to Z.
By Emiel d J•
May 24, 2020
It was a great course. I have waited a long time to do this course. But it did not disappoint. The lecturer was honest in what topic were controversial and not supported well. There was no over hyped argument in there that you so often see in topics surrounding epigenetics. This is a great course for anyone who wants to be well-informed on epigenetics.
By Samuel M•
Mar 12, 2017
I did not finish the course so far, but I´m already convinced of it. It´s a super interesting course that goes really deep on an awesome topic. What I like is that this is a really challenging course. It demands a good bit of effort to understand everything, but one is rewarded with a deep understanding of what so far is known about epigenetics.
By Simone E G•
Jun 5, 2016
This course is brilliant. It presents a complicated topic with some details, taking non-experts in Biology, like me, to a good understanding. It is worth remembering the main elements in the course from time to time, so I am retaking this course (at least the videos) to refresh my memory. Wonderful course. I truly recommend it.
By Nurzhan A•
May 19, 2020
In this course you will learn about epigenetic modifications, how they are affected by the environment, how they are passed down generation, and then apply all of your knowledge to understand the role of epigenetics in cancer. The instructor is great, materials are clearly presented and well structured. Simply excellent.
By Nurudeen O O•
Nov 25, 2019
The best course I have taken on coursera so far. The videos were well detailed, aided with diagrammatic representation and even videos. The additional reading and recommended reading wer well thought out. It had its difficult moment but the finishing it was satisfying. Thanks for creating this course.
By 家睿 糜•
Jun 22, 2017
Excellent introduction of epigenetics.
Hopefully, in the future the course could incorporate new materials (advanced research) in epigenetic control in developmental biology and cancer biology. Also it would be better to includenew techniques and useful methods commonly used in epigenetic research.
By Shaurav B•
Nov 8, 2020
The course structure is very well designed. It is very well managed and systematic and the explanation videos are quite nice, clear and understandable. The assignments are very standard and by solving those, we are able to assess us and check our progress in understanding the course concepts.