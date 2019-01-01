Profile

Mike Petrich

Director, Informal Learning Center

    I am curious about how people develop personal and unique understandings of the world for themselves. More speciﬁcally, my interest in how environments can be designed to foster learning and encourage deep thinking led to a graduate degree in education design and technology, and ultimately to a leadership role within the Tinkering Studio. With a background in ﬁne arts, ﬁlmmaking, and photography, I apply the act of careful observation to much of my work as a facilitator. I have been working at this for 20 years, with audiences as diverse as museum visitors, primary school students, Tibetan monks, prison inmates, and graduate school researchers.

    Tinkering Fundamentals: Circuits

    Tinkering Fundamentals: Motion and Mechanisms

