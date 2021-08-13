Profile

Mohammed Al M.

Technical Instructor

Mohammed is a Technology Instructor at Rumi Press. He is experienced in Software Applications, Computer Networks, and Intelligent Systems.

Getting Started with Azure DevOps Boards

Configure Standard Access Lists on Cisco Routers

Create a Space Shooter Game with Scratch Studio

Securing Cisco Switches with Port Security

Configure and Verify EIGRP

Configure and Verify NAT on Cisco routers

تصميم نشرة تعليمية باستخدام وورد اونلاين (word online)

تصيميم قصص الفيسبوك والانستغرام باستخدام كانفا (Canva)

Design and Simulate Smart Home Networks in Packet Tracer

Configure VLANs on Cisco Switches

Introduction to Networks and Cisco Devices

Data Forwarding Across Computer Networks

كيف تخلق تصاميم وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي باستخدام كانفا

Configure and verify PPP and Frame Relay on Cisco Routers

Projects Management, Tracking, and Invoicing using Harvest

اساسيات قواعد البيانات باستخدام Airtable

Configure and Test Basic Network Connectivity

Building Smart Business Assistants with IBM Watson

البدء باستخدام وورد اونلاين (Word online)

البدء باستخدام برنامج كانفا (Canva)

تصميم السيرة الذاتية باستخدام وورد اونلاين (word online)

Configure and Verify OSPF Operation

ربط ادواتك ببرنامج سلاك

مقدمة الى بوربوينت اونلاين (PowerPoint Online)

