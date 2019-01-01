Profile

Shelly Wright

PMP, CISA, CSM

    Bio

    Shelly Wright, PMP, CISA, CSM, CITRMS, is a recognized thought leader in integrating IT security, project management, corporate governance, quality assurance, and business processes. For over 15 years, she has helped organizations from startups through Fortune 500 businesses improve their IT systems with dramatic and sustainable results.

    An innovative leader in IT and business strategy, Wright loves to share her passion for IT and project management, simplifying them so others can easily embrace them. Shelly has partnered with corporate leaders to develop enterprise level solutions, optimized business processes, and achieved operational objectives at companies such as Capital Group "The American Funds," EarthLink Network Inc., Public Communication Services, Kaiser Permanente, and Scorpion Computer Services (the subject of CBS TV’s current hit show “Scorpion.”

    Wright is a Certified Project Management Professional, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified ScrumMaster,® and Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist®. Shelly Wright teaches university-level project management and quality assurance courses on behalf of the University of California - Irvine Division of Continuing Education and the University of Redlands. Shelly Wright is the founder of Wright1 Consulting, Inc., and co-founder of Survive Identity Theft.

    Wright also holds several board positions and was awarded the 2016 University of California - Irvine Division of Continuing Education’s Distinguished Instructor Award. In 2015, Wright received the SoTec Inspirational Award which is conferred upon technology professionals who distinguished themselves by inspiring other technology professionals through admirable charity work and giving back to the community.

    Courses

    Project Practicum with Multiple Projects

