Sjoerd Douma (1976) is Professor of International and EU Tax Law at Leiden University and Deputy Director of the International Tax Center Leiden. He is the Director of the Master of Advanced Studies in European Tax Law and Director of Leiden University’s Honours College Law. Sjoerd is also affiliated with PwC, where he plays a leading role in its EU Direct Tax Group.
Prior to joining Leiden University and PwC in 2004, Sjoerd was a legal clerk with the Tax Chamber of the Dutch Supreme Court. He obtained an LLM in tax law at Leiden University in 1998 and degrees in criminal law and civil procedural law at Leiden University in 2003.
In 2011, he defended his PhD thesis entitled ‘Optimization of Tax Sovereignty and Free Movement’ at Leiden University (published in the IBFD Doctoral Series, No. 21). In 2012, this PhD thesis won the bi-annual Dissertation Prize awarded by the Dutch Association for Tax Research (Vereniging voor Belastingwetenschap).
Sjoerd is a Deputy Judge of the Court of Appeals of Arnhem, the Netherlands. He is a member of the permanent committee of contributors to leading Dutch and international tax journals. He has authored and co-authored numerous publications on national, international and European tax law. Sjoerd is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences.