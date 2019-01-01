I am an engineer working at DTU Wind Energy, where I divide my time between research into wind power integration, consulting on wind farm projects and doing some teaching. Although I consider myself British I was actually born in Boston, USA and am, therefore, strictly speaking an American. But...as I spent most of my childhood and education in Britain, I am now more British than American and have long since lost my American accent (as you can hear on the presentations!). I currently live in Denmark with my own family and enjoy the international environment at DTU Wind Energy. In my spare time I play tennis, spend time with my family and feel myself lucky to be able to cycle to work at the Risø Campus.