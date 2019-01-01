Profile

Signe Sørensen Torekov

Associate Professor, MSc, PhD

Bio

Signe Sørensen Torekov, M.Sc. Human biology, PhD, is an Associate Professor at the Department of Biomedical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark and also part of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, University of Copenhagen. Dr Torekov did her phd at Steno Diabetes Center / Hagedorn Institute, Gentofte, Denmark and postdoc at the Department of Biomedical Sciences, University of Copenhagen. Associate Professor Torekov has 10 years experience in clinical translational research of the pathophysiological and genetic background of obesity and diabetes. She is project leader and principal investigator of several large investigations of appetite hormones responsible for maintenance of weight loss and pathophysiological investigation of humans with rare mutations of type 2 diabetes genes involved in incretin signalling. Furthermore, Associate Professor Torekov is a teacher of endocrinology and supervisor of students at University of Copenhagen.

Courses

Diabetes – the Essential Facts

Diabetes - a Global Challenge

