Across the world more than 420 million people are living with diabetes. Two thirds of these have not yet been diagnosed. When discovered late or managed incorrectly, diabetes can damage your heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves, leading to disability and premature death. In fact, more people are dying of diabetes related diseases than of diseases as HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Fundamentals of Diabetes
In this first module you will be introduced to the fundamentals about diabetes. This includes both the biomedical and public health aspects, such as a description of the different types of diabetes, a profile of the most at risk people and populations as well as an introduction to the epidemiological trends that have changed dramatically over the last decades.
Prevention and Treatment
In this second module you will be introduced to the important roles of nutrition and exercise when preventing and treating diabetes. We will have a more detailed look at the role of obesity and overweight and also focus on the challenges of fighting diabetes in low- and middle-income countries.
Diabetes in the Future
In this final module we will discuss some of the new research and treatment methods for diabetes, such as surgery or microships, and then we will ask the researchers where they see the field going in the future. The last lesson will be followed by a short peer-review assignment, where you have to submit a short text, and afterwards review the submissions of your peers.
The course was awesome. The issue I faced is, despite having a good network strength, the video would get struck.Other than this, the course was very informative and precise.
This is very important course for future.I learned more imfromation about diebetes factors we should know.how to control and prevention diebetes proper manner.
A brief knowledge of Diabetes in 3 weeks only. I am in love with COURSERA. Now I can enhance my skills sitting at my home on my finger tips. Thank you very much COURSERA.
Its really interesting . I have learned alot of new things regarding diabetes, exercise benefits and lifestyle effects on the body. It was really informative.
