Professor, MD, DMSc
Professor Jens Juul Holst is a Professor of Medical Physiology and Deputy Head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences, University of Copenhagen. He is also Research Director at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, University of Copenhagen.
Professor Holst's research focus is the regulatory peptides of the pancreas and gut and their importance in the regulation of the functions of the gastrointestinal tract and metabolism. With special interests in blood glucose and appetite regulation, obesity and diabetes, Professor Holst's research has had a particular emphasis on the role of the incretin hormones of the gut. His laboratory has published 20–35 papers per year for the last 20 years and he personally has published more than 1,000 publications.
Professor Holst is a member of several distinguished academic organizations, including the Danish Academy for Natural Sciences and the Royal Danish Academy of Science and Letters, and continues to be the recipient of numerous research awards and prizes. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Regulatory Peptides, Endocrinology, Diabetes, and the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Professor Holst is a well renowned teacher of endocrinology at University of Copenhagen trough the last 30 years.