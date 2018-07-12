OB
Oct 4, 2020
Only thing not furnished that is fasting glucose and pp glucose ranging should be furnished. And also the glucose tolerance test result and Hb1AC test result ranges to be discussed during the course.
Dec 6, 2017
This was an awesome short course which I would recommend to anyone who is interested in diabetes or other chronic diseases. I learned a lot about different ways you could possibly prevent diabetes.
By ken•
Jul 12, 2018
Taking this course actually resulted in a lifestyle and diet change for me. While in conversation with individuals who have diabetes I am even able to bring things to their attention things that they were unaware of. There were so many things contained within the course that I was oblivious to. I have become an unofficial spokesperson suggesting people take this course. I believe that this course should be part of Junior High and/or High School programs so students/people can learn at an early age what preventative measures they can introduce into their lifestyles to prevent diabetes.
By Ravinder N D•
Jan 24, 2019
This course gave interesting facts about diabetes. I am expecting a sequel to this course. The coordinators may start a new course about its pathophysiology or management.
By Lillian L•
Dec 7, 2017
By Rihab A•
May 9, 2020
I enjoyed this course very much. Was an excellent refresher for myself and all the material, additional reading resources and instruction from the professors was clear and concise. Thank you!
By Bonnie N•
Oct 24, 2017
This was a really excellent class for anyone who wants a clear understanding of what diabetes is and how behavior (diet and exercise) can positively effect change. The objectives were clear, the narrator was easy to understand and the interviews with other experts in the field was very well done. I also appreciated the additional readings and opportunities to explore further afield. Thank you for a really good class.
By Birendra S•
Aug 29, 2018
good course , this takes into considerations of diabetes epidemic all over the world . There has to be different mechanism to be adopted in developing countries as compared to developed countries .
By Olena B•
May 19, 2020
This course provides basic information about diabetes. This course will be helpful to Health Care Professionals as well as patients who want to know more about the problem and how to manage it.
By Manuel o l t•
Dec 19, 2016
es una excelente opción para los que queremos aprender mas acerca de esta importante enfermedad
By Ricardo H M F•
Mar 25, 2019
Excelente contenido. Profesores de alto nivel académico. Muy recomendable.
By Dayanand P•
Dec 19, 2018
Great course to learn the fundamentals of Diabetes
By Ivan D B H•
Jan 13, 2019
excellent course
By WOLFF F•
Mar 19, 2018
Interesting.
By Saleh A M B•
Sep 1, 2017
great <3
By Maureen W•
May 27, 2018
Thank you.
I was just diagnosed with prediabetes. I like to think this knowledge would have helped when I was the correct weight, at 26 and had hypoglycemia. It was pre Google and pre Coursera. I was a curious person and am but I guess I didn't know enough to take it all seriously.
Thank you for your great research and interesting presentation patterns.
Merci. Danke. Thank you. From Ottawa, Canada.
Maureen
By Rohit P•
Jun 18, 2020
A great first step towards change!
My mother is pre-diabetic and that is what pursued me to take this course and i am glad i did. It's informative, essential and very well researched. University of Copenhagen has done a good job here. I would recommend "Diabetes - a Global Challenge" by the University of Copenhagen to be the course you take after this!
By Jez L•
Jul 14, 2019
This course has a moderate load which is easy to handle and the complex concept is conveyed clearly to make the reader understand. I have learnt a lot from this course and would recommend trying it. Be noted that a written assignment must be handed in at the end BEFORE the deadline (unlike the quizzes which can be completed later)
By PallaviPandavula•
Sep 30, 2020
Its a course which could help us both prevent or manage diabetes effectively.I feel that the role of food and exercise in relation to diabetes and obesity were discussed in a lucid way.It would be helpuful anyone who wish to maintain a healthy lifestyle and it this knowledge would surely help family and people around too.
By Tércio A•
Sep 8, 2018
It is a very good course it provides concepts, epidemiological data, and effective interventions on diabetes treatment. It is a very introductory course, with the basis to understand diabetes and role of nutrition and exercise in its treatment.
By Madhumita R•
Nov 11, 2020
Wonderful course on Diabetes. Well planned, structured, and presented with facts and interviews from an expert panel of professors. Thoroughly enjoyed this course with the complete enhancement of my knowledge on diabetes and preventive care.
By Fournes P•
Jun 11, 2019
Did I get what I wanted? Did I learn? Did I enjoy? Will I take another course and recommend this course? Definitely yes.
I enjoyed listening to all the videos, especially when the host Richard Steed, Professor Jueleen Zierath and Professor Venkat Narayan are talking, their speech is very clear and easy to understand, they use an everyday spoke English neither too technical, neither too simple. FYI, English isn’t my native tongue, so this matters. Other professors and speakers are fine as well; they are an encyclopedia of knowledge.
I like the “Save Note” button when you want to capture a screen. You can also, highlight and save lines from the transcript, it helps to summarize the topic. The quizzes are great; you can take it again; it pushes you to go back to your notes to find out what you answered wrong, rather than giving the correct answer right away. Reviewing three other students is a great idea, as it shows you how others think, talk, communicate, write, as some of them have deep knowledge already but others simply give short answers, but that is all point, we all come from different backgrounds, isn’t it!
There isn’t anything I didn’t like.
Overall, thank you. See you next time. My wife, my daughter and some colleagues are interested to follow my steps in term of taking courses; they might be a student soon!
By Jane S•
May 4, 2020
Great lecturers who easily articulate the material to be learned. Highly knowledgeable and who are obviously passionate about their research. I particularly enjoyed the very high calibre of external lecturers as an added bonus. The course was exceptionally well presented, a great length, instructions strait forward with regard to completing the assignment. Another benefit was the perspective, input and wide variety of solutions from other students across the globe. The best course I've taken on Coursera thus far. Highly commendable.
By Krishna•
Jul 19, 2020
This course is a perfect blend of theory and practical knowledge of current diabetes scenario globally. Certain new facts that I learnt from this course were the role of exercise to circumvent the glucose metabolism, prevalence of diabetes in normal or thin people and link of under nourishment to diabetes.
By Wajahat R B•
May 2, 2020
This course has been very useful for me on a personal level. It has compelled me to change my lifestyle to a healthier one.
Now, I'm also spreading awareness about diabetes in my friends and family. Thank you University of Copenhagen (especially Professor Steve Bloom and Professor Venkat Narayan).
By Abigail J•
Feb 13, 2018
Fantastic introduction to Diabetes as a Global Burden, asking and answering tough questions that will remain our focus, as Global Health professionals, for years to come. University of Copenhagen nails it again with interesting speakers who know their stuff.
By Sandra L•
Feb 20, 2017
A very interesting course, with all aspects of diabetes well explained. Great lecturers, and nice interview format. I especially liked the focus on developing countries, and what is different about the diabetes populations there, since this was new to me.