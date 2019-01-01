Profile

Vanessa K. Tilney

Chief Physician/Executive Director

    Dr. Tilney is the Chief Physician/Executive Director of UH’s Student Health Center. She obtained her B.A. in Psychology at UT Austin, her Medical Degree at UTMB Galveston, and completed a combined Internal Medicine/Pediatrics residency at the University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 2003, she began her career as a hospitalist at the Texas Medical Center, managing and coordinating care for patients within medical, surgical, skilled nursing and long term acute care facilities. After working primarily at Houston Methodist for nearly nine years, she transitioned to providing outpatient care at UH’s health center as a staff physician. Dr. Tilney has dedicated the last five years in her leadership role to advocate for and promote the holistic health and well-being of the UH student community. She derives satisfaction from engaging her patients through education and providing high quality evidence-based care

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

