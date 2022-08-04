Profile

Magdalena Bouza

Curriculum Developer

Bio

Hi! I'm Magui (or Maggie) and I joined DeepLearning.AI as a Curriculum Engineer. I've been teaching in the University of Buenos Aires for 7 years now, and in the last year, I've also started teaching at a master's degree program from the same university. I mostly teach subjects related to probability and statistics, and derived applications. I studied electronic engineering, and currently find myself working to finish my Doctorate degree. Additionally I have some experience in consulting, oriented to bringing data science solutions to different clients. While I'm no stranger to teaching, online learning is pretty new to me and thus represents an exciting challenge! I see this as an incredible opportunity to improve myself and how I envision teaching. I live with my partner and our two adorable cats in Buenos Aires. Besides working, which currently takes quite a bit of my time, I love traveling and meeting new people. I also enjoy cooking very much, as well as trying new dishes from different cuisines. As a hobby I practice aerial dance, where I'm able to run on walls and pretty much fly!

Courses

Linear Algebra for Machine Learning and Data Science

Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science

