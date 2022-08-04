Profile

Anshuman joined as a Curriculum Architect at DeepLearning.ai. Prior to joining DeepLearning.ai, he was an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator at the University of Missouri St. Louis where he lead the development of undergraduate and graduate curriculum in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and big data. Anshuman's research expertise is at the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and has published and presented his research at top journals and conferences. He has taught courses on Software Assurance, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Ethical Hacking. In the past, he has also worked as a research scientist on DARPA and Air Force funded research projects on application of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. He earned his PhD in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Anshuman is also a certified (ethical) hacker and holds the CISSP and GPEN certifications. In his free time, he loves playing with electronic sound design and synthesis tools.

Linear Algebra for Machine Learning and Data Science

Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science

