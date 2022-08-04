Mitchell D. Weiss is an experienced financial services industry executive and entrepreneur. He’s owned and run commercial finance companies and has served as an executive officer at several banks. Since 2008, he’s led a management consulting practice, advising banks, private equity firms, small businesses and professional practices. Mitch is an Executive in Residence at the University of Hartford, co-founder of the university’s Center for Personal Financial Responsibility and a former member of the Board of Visitors for the university’s Barney School of Business. He is also affiliated with Rutgers University where he is adjunct faculty at its Mason Gross School of the Arts. His books include Life Happens: A Practical Course on Personal Finance from College to Career and Business Happens: A Practical Guide to Entrepreneurial Finance for Small Businesses and Professional Practices, and his most recent book, Practical Finance – A Straightforward Guide to Personal and Entrepreneurial Finance, which is the designated text for the online course he developed and teaches via Rutgers University’s Arts Online program and at the Hartt School, a performing arts conservatory of the University of Hartford.