Santosh Mahapatra has completed his Ph. D. in English Language Teaching at the Department of English, University of Hyderabad. Before joining BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad, he taught MCA and Integrated Masters students at the University of Hyderabad and worked as a Teaching Assistant at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. His current research interests are teacher development, digital technology integration and educational language policy. Educational Qualification • Ph. D. in English, with Language Assessment Literacy as the area of specialization, at the University of Hyderabad (2015) • M. Phil. in English Language Education, with English for Science and Technology as the area of specialization, at EFLU, Hyderabad (2010) Peer-reviewing • RELC Journal (SCOPUS) • Asia-Pacific Education Researcher (SCOPUS) • Research in Learning Technology (SCOPUS) • Behaviour & Information Technology (SCOPUS) • Cogent Education (SCOPUS) • FORTELL (a guest editor for an issue, UGC-CARE) Institutional Responsibilities • Convener, Departmental Research Committee • Member of the editorial team for BITSCAN • SPOC for PS Division • Warden, Valmiki Bhavan Faculty-in-Charge • BITSMUN • Grandh • Movie Club • RAF Members of External Committees • Expert member in a syllabus sub-committee (Masters programme in English language pedagogy and Ph.D. in Applied Language Studies), Mumbai University • Member of the Standing Committee for selection of English language Instructor (on Contract) at IIT Jodhpur • External Expert Member, Board of Studies, MVSR Engineering College, Hyderabad