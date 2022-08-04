Mike Brey has over three decades of experience in commercial software development. His 30+-year career at Oracle has included work on the Oracle RDBMS, Berkeley DB, Oracle NoSQL and many years as a performance engineer. Mike currently manages the Storage Engine development team for Oracle NoSQL, and leads the NoSQL product management team. He frequently meets with customers from around the globe doing presentations and discussing Oracle NoSQL with customers. When Mike is not in the office working, he enjoys hiking the many fourteeners in Colorado and spending time in his woodworking shop making furniture.