Profile

Russ Lowenthal

VP Product Management, Database Security

Bio

Russ Lowenthal is the Vice President for Oracle Database Security, focused on database encryption, access control, audit, and monitoring. Russ is based in Orlando, Florida, USA and has been with Oracle for over twenty years. Leveraging more than thirty years of experience in IT including database, UNIX systems and network administration, he now advises Oracle's customers on secure implementations of information systems technology. Russ' certifications include Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Manager (CISM), Oracle Certified Master (OCM), Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) and Certified Technical Trainer (CTT).

Courses

Oracle Cloud Data Management Foundations Workshop

