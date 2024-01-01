He holds a PhD in Cinema Studies from the School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He has worked as a Post-Doctoral fellow at the Department of Film Studies, Jadavpur University; researcher with the School of Creative Media, City University of Hong Kong and as a faculty at the Ambedkar University Delhi and the Department of Media Studies, University of Calcutta. His co-authored book on Bengali cinema, "Tollygunge to Tollywood: The Bengali Film Industry Reimagined" (Orient Blackswan, 2021) provides a study of the contemporary Bengali film industry and the larger media landscape from which it emerged. His co-edited volume, "Film Studies: An Introduction" (Worldview, 2022) brings together discussions on film elements, global film histories, critical and theoretical debates in Cinema Studies and Indian cinematic forms, aesthetics and histories.