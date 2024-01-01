Profile

Spandan Bhattacharya

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    He holds a PhD in Cinema Studies from the School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He has worked as a Post-Doctoral fellow at the Department of Film Studies, Jadavpur University; researcher with the School of Creative Media, City University of Hong Kong and as a faculty at the Ambedkar University Delhi and the Department of Media Studies, University of Calcutta. His co-authored book on Bengali cinema, "Tollygunge to Tollywood: The Bengali Film Industry Reimagined" (Orient Blackswan, 2021) provides a study of the contemporary Bengali film industry and the larger media landscape from which it emerged. His co-edited volume, "Film Studies: An Introduction" (Worldview, 2022) brings together discussions on film elements, global film histories, critical and theoretical debates in Cinema Studies and Indian cinematic forms, aesthetics and histories.

    Courses - English

    Writing Practice

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses