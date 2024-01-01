Profile

Esteve Dot Jutglà

Tourism and Hotel Management - Escola FUAB Formació

    Bio

    . Esteve Dot is a professor in the School of Tourism and Hotel Management at the UAB, where he teaches undergraduate and postgraduate (Master) courses. He is also an associated professor in the Department of Geography in the same university. He holds a PhD in Geography in UAB (2015). His teaching and research focusses on tourism and economic geography, tourism and sustainability, and local and territorial development. He has followed different training courses to improve teaching and innovative methodologies applied to teaching. Regarding to research, he has participated in many national and international research and consultancy projects since 2005.

    Courses - English

    Sustainable high-end tourism

