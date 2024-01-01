Prasad Vaidya is the Director of Solar Decathlon India, and is a Senior Advisor to IIHS and AEEE. His 30-year career has been focused on sustainability and energy conscious design from passive and low energy design to net-zero projects spanning India, USA, Middle East, and Korea. He has also worked on energy policy and utility programs in the USA and India. He was a partner at The Weidt Group in the USA until 2012 where he provided energy and sustainability consulting on over 150 buildings. He started the Master's program in Building Energy Performance at CEPT University, where he was the Professor and Area Chair until 2019. He is on the board of advisors at multiple institutions in India. He is a widely published researcher, and has published a textbook on fundamentals of integrated design for sustainability.