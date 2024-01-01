Profile

Amanda Thounaojam

Senior Technical Associate

Bio

Amanda Thounaojam is a Senior Technical Associate at IIHS. She conducts research that integrates passive approaches with IoT-based controls, working in the areas of thermal comfort, affordable cooling, visual comfort, net-zero energy and water design, sustainability dashboards, and calibrated simulations. Amanda manages Solar Decathlon India, the world’s largest net-zero building challenge and is a faculty member for the Urban Fellows Programme at IIHS. Before IIHS, Amanda was a Visiting Scholar at the Energy Studies in Buildings Laboratory at the University of Oregon (UO), USA, funded by DST and IUSSTF. Her research work at UO was on prototyping a High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDRI) sensor for façade controls. Amanda holds an M.Tech in Building Energy Performance from CEPT University where she won the Aluplast Best Capstone Project Award for her research on evaluating low-cost methods for High Dynamic Range (HDR) Photography for daylight assessment.

Courses - English

Net-Zero Building Fundamentals

