Ton J Rabelink, MD, PhD, is professor of Medicine at the Leiden University Medical Center. He received his MD PhD agree from Utrecht University. After completing his residency and fellowships in internal medicine and nephrology he joined faculty of Utrecht Medical School in 1993. He subsequently became chairman of medicine in the University Hospital Utrecht from 1999 to 2004. In 2004 he moved to Leiden University Medical Center and became head of the department of Nephrology and Transplantation and in 2010 chairman of medicine again. His main research interest has been in the area of vascular biology and its implications for renal function and development of cardiovascular disease in patients with renal disease.