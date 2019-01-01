Dr Bouwes Bavinck was trained as a dermatologists and an epidemiologist in Leiden, The Netherlands. He is working as a dermatologist at the Leiden University medical Centre (LUMC) and is responsible for a specialized clinic for organ transplant recipients. He is, among others, involved in research covering the epidemiology and risk factors of skin cancer in general and in organ transplant recipients in particular. He has published more then 150 articles in peer-reviewed Journals and wrote chapters about risk factors for skin cancer in several books and was co-editor for a book about skin cancer in organ transplant recipients. Dr Bouwes Bavinck was member of the Board of the European Society of Dermatological Research (ESDR) between 1998 and 2003 and he was president of Skin Care in Organ Transplant Recipients Europe (SCOPE) between 2008 and 2012. He is member of the Steering group of the European Dermato-Epidemiological Network (EDEN) from1995 – at present and is currently Scientific Committee Chair of SCOPE. Dr Bouwes Bavinck is member of the International Advisory Committee of JAMA Dermatology and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.