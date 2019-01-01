Profile

Jan Nico Bouwes Bavinck

Dr.

    Bio

    Dr Bouwes Bavinck was trained as a dermatologists and an epidemiologist in Leiden, The Netherlands. He is working as a dermatologist at the Leiden University medical Centre (LUMC) and is responsible for a specialized clinic for organ transplant recipients. He is, among others, involved in research covering the epidemiology and risk factors of skin cancer in general and in organ transplant recipients in particular. He has published more then 150 articles in peer-reviewed Journals and wrote chapters about risk factors for skin cancer in several books and was co-editor for a book about skin cancer in organ transplant recipients. Dr Bouwes Bavinck was member of the Board of the European Society of Dermatological Research (ESDR) between 1998 and 2003 and he was president of Skin Care in Organ Transplant Recipients Europe (SCOPE) between 2008 and 2012. He is member of the Steering group of the European Dermato-Epidemiological Network (EDEN) from1995 – at present and is currently Scientific Committee Chair of SCOPE. Dr Bouwes Bavinck is member of the International Advisory Committee of JAMA Dermatology and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

    Courses

    Clinical Kidney, Pancreas and Islet Transplantation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder