Sylvain KAHN est professeur agrégé au sein du master affaires européennes et du département d’histoire à Sciences Po. Depuis 2001, il enseigne les affaires européennes, notamment l’histoire de la construction européenne. Diplômé de géopolitique et de géographie, normalien et chercheur au centre d’histoire de Sciences Po, il a publié aux PUF Histoire de l’Europe depuis 1945, Géopolitique de l’union européenne et Dictionnaire critique de l’Union européenne, chez A. Colin , et Les universités sont-elles solubles dans la mondialisation ? Chez Hachette. Chercheur au centre d’histoire de Sciences Po, ses travaux portent principalement sur deux sujets : la place et le rôle de l’Etat-nation dans la construction européenne ; la caractérisation de la territorialité de l’Union européenne. Sylvain Kahn a aussi été producteur de l’émission de géographie Planète Terre sur la radio nationale France Culture. … A graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure at Fontenay-Saint-Cloud (one of the best french higher education institution, now located in Lyon) and holding the agrégation (highest state teaching qualification) in History, Sylvain Kahn also earned a degree in Geopolitics and geography. He teaches European integration and geopolitics at Sciences Po since 2001. As a permanent member of the Master of European Affairs of Sciences Po, he is especially in charge of the class “History of European integration”. As a permanent member of the Center for historic research of Sciences Po, his research focuses on two issues: the place and the role of the nation-state in European integration, the nature of the territoriality of the European union. Previously, he also worked on Europeanization and globalization of higher education. He published Histoire de l’Europe depuis 1945, PUF editions ; Géopolitique de l’union européenne et Dictionnaire critique de l’Union européenne, A. Colin editions, and Les universités sont-elles solubles dans la mondialisation ? Hachette edition. Sylvain Kahn was also the producer and host of the French radio geographic program, Planète Terre ("Planet Earth") broadcast on the french nation channel France Culture.