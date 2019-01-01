Profile

Georgina Gomez

Associate Professor in Institutions and Local Development

    Bio

    Georgina M. Gómez is Associate Professor in Institutions and Local Development at the International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University Rotterdam. She obtained a PhD with distinction with a thesis on Community and Complementary Currency Systems in Argentina. She has published and supervises doctoral candidates on monetary innovation, local economic development in Latin America, social and solidarity economy, and institutional and grassroots economics. In 2012 she established a postgraduate diploma on Sustainable Local Economic Development in partnership with the Institute of Housing and Sustainability of Erasmus University Rotterdam. She led the establishment of a new Master in Local Development Studies at the Universidad de los Llanos in Villavicencio Colombia. She has directed development projects on Local Economic Development in Brazil, Nicaragua, Western Africa and Colombia funded by The World Bank, Woord en Daad, and other cooperation agencies, respectively.

    Courses

    Local Economic Development

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder