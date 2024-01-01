Sreejith Jayaram is a Building Performance Researcher and Architect who works primarily on high-performance, net-zero buildings. Along with research, he has a keen interest in building capacity towards net-zero building education. Sreejith also volunteers as one of the Core-Team members of Solar Decathlon India (SDI), which is the World's largest Net-Zero Building competition. He oversees and provides strategic advice for the Review Process of the competition and he designed and developed the Self-Learning Modules (SLMs) for SDI which teach concepts of net-zero energy/water, embodied carbon, building physics, Thermal comfort, and IEQ.