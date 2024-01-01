Profile

Sreejith Jayaram

Research Engineer

Bio

Sreejith Jayaram is a Building Performance Researcher and Architect who works primarily on high-performance, net-zero buildings. Along with research, he has a keen interest in building capacity towards net-zero building education. Sreejith also volunteers as one of the Core-Team members of Solar Decathlon India (SDI), which is the World's largest Net-Zero Building competition. He oversees and provides strategic advice for the Review Process of the competition and he designed and developed the Self-Learning Modules (SLMs) for SDI which teach concepts of net-zero energy/water, embodied carbon, building physics, Thermal comfort, and IEQ.

Courses - English

Net-Zero Building Fundamentals

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses